If the Nintendo Switch is your summer gaming companion, you might have realised something interesting: the best controllers for this device aren’t the ones that come with it.

While the traditional Joy-Cons are convenient, since they’re removeable, they’re best for smaller hands. Children might find their contourless grip to be perfect, but adults will quickly find their hands cramping when they play for longer than 30 minutes.

We spoke with Nintendo Switch users, and scoured reviews on Amazon, to learn which controllers work best for the popular handheld gaming device. Thankfully, there is a whole range of options to choose from, based on your preferences and budget. Whether you’re looking for a wireless one, or a pair of Joy-Con alternatives for handheld gameplay, we have an option for you.

We’ve curated a list of the best picks below, so switch to a more comfortable controller and truly enjoy on-the-go gaming the way it’s meant to be played. Don't forget to become a Prime member for free, fast delivery.

1. Best Overall: Nintendo Switch Pro Controller

Pros

Comfortable design

Special edition varieties

Supports HD Rumble and motion controls

NFC capability for amiibos

Cons

Expensive

One of the best controllers out there is the first-party Switch Pro Controller. Beginners who are coming from Xbox, PC or Playstation, will find this traditional controller to be a good fit, thanks to its staggered joysticks and ergonomic fit. Along with motion controls, the Switch Pro also includes Nintendo’s HD Rumble, a fun feature where you can vary the intensity and frequency of vibrations, so that you can feel a sudden rumble during gameplay. Avid Nintendo Switch user Ehsan Ali, an IT engineer based in Dubai, said: “The difference between regular vibrations in controllers and the HD Rumble, is that [the latter is] very precise. So, the rumble effect for picking up a coin would be softer than the one you’d feel when a door slams, or when you hit a ball in a golfing game. I think that’s pretty clever and makes gameplay so much more engrossing.” The controller also has built-in NFC (near field communication) to scan all of your amiibos – the interactive figures and cards that work with your games. Reviewers enjoy the wireless capabilities of this controller – it charges via universal USB-C, and has an average battery life of around 40 hours.

Bonus: Redeem Dh50 coupon when you use the promo code ‘PRIME2024’ at check-out.

Warranty: The manufacturer provides one-year warranty. Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh23, and two-year extended warranty for Dh33.

2. Best Joy-Con Alternative: NexiGo Switch Controller

Pros

Large, textured grip

Six-axis gyro function

Vibration and rumble feedback

Customisable joystick caps

Cons

Analogue sticks are prone to drift, reviewers say

If you’d like to play the Switch in its original handheld mode, but find Joy-Cons to be too small, swap them out with NexiGo’s controller. It’s a much wider, more comfortable controller that allows you to plug in the Switch directly. The controller supports six-axis gyro functions for highly responsive motion control. There’s also the vibration feedback you’d expect to feel in action and adventure gameplay. Reviewers like the non-slip, textured grip, and the fact that they can customise the controllers by swapping out joystick caps (you can choose from a concave, convex or small convex rocker). Several reviewers note, however, that the right analogue stick begins to drift over time, and get stuck in the middle of gameplay, which can be frustrating.

3. Best for Features: 8BitDo Ultimate Bluetooth Controller

Pros

Dock and USB dongle included

Hall Effect sensors

Works on Switch, PC, Android and iOS

Long battery life

Cons

Bluetooth version only available with Switch layout

Cheaper than the Nintendo Switch Pro, but packed with more features, 8BitDo’s Ultimate controller is well worth its price. For starters, along with the controller, you’re getting a snazzy charging dock that you can use to store the device when you’re not using it. The controller also features two remappable buttons, so you can adjust stick and trigger sensitivity, vibration and even create macros. It also offers Hall Effect sensors (integrated circuits that improve accuracy and consistency) for its joysticks, so you don’t have to worry about it developing stick drift – a common issue in most controllers. Also included is a 2.4Ghz USB dongle that can be plugged into the Switch’s dock – it’s just another convenient way to connect, besides Bluetooth. Reviewers appreciate that the controller automatically turns off when placed in the dock (and likewise, switches on when removed from it). Overall, the controller offers quite the bang for its buck, but if you want the Bluetooth version, you’ll have to settle for an 8BitDo controller that has the same button layout as the Switch – something not everyone may be comfortable with.

Bonus: Save 15 per cent on this product when you use the promo code ‘PRIME2024’ at check-out.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh18, and two-year extended warranty for Dh25.

4. Best Budget: Power A Spectra Wired Controller

Pros

Eight-colour LED lights

Soft-touch premium design

Long 3m USB cable

Includes 3.5mm stereo headset port

Cons

Wired

No rumble or vibration

For a cost-effective controller that still offers Nintendo’s quality seal, check out Power A Spectra. Irfan Mahmood, a business student at American University of Sharjah, bought this controller and hasn’t regretted his choice since: “It’s my favourite controller, I even bought one for my Xbox. Although it’s a wired controller, it has a fun gamepad with lots of colours and cool LED effects. I was surprised by all the features it has, despite its low price.” You can set the controller to an eight-colour rainbow phase, ‘breathing’ lights, or just toggle to your favourite colour to set the ambience. There are two mappable gaming buttons that you can even programme on the fly, in the middle of gameplay – it’s that easy to do. Reviewers love the luxurious feel of the soft-touch faceplate, which also has embedded anti-friction rings and contoured, textured analogue sticks. On the downside, the controller is not wireless, and you won’t feel any rumble or vibration with this device.

Bonus: Save 15 per cent on this product when you use the promo code ‘PRIME2024’ at check-out.

Warranty: The manufacturer provides two-year limited warranty. Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh12, and two-year extended warranty for Dh17.

5. Best Retro: 8Bitdo SN30 Pro

Pros

Nostalgic retro design

Wireless

Features vibration and motion controls

Works across multiple platforms

Cons

Smaller than modern gamepads

A controller that works seamlessly across platforms, from the PC to Linux to Mac to Android, 8Bitdo’s SN30 Pro is the retro device you didn’t know you needed, for your Nintendo Switch. It has a nostalgic appeal – it looks exactly like a Super Nintendo controller, except for the addition of analogue sticks, which let you play more modern games without any issues. It’s light, compact and with a recognisable dog bone shape that makes it comfortable to hold, although it’s slightly on the smaller side. The wireless controller includes vibration and motion controls, along with a rechargeable battery that requires a USB-C cable to power up. Reviewers say it’s a durable and responsive controller that leaves off gaming extras like programmable rear-facing buttons, for a more classic design.

Bonus: Save 15 per cent on this product when you use the promo code ‘PRIME2024’ at check-out.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh18, and two-year extended warranty for Dh25.