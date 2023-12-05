Prominent manufacturers in the gaming industry are home to fantastic earbuds, as well as headsets. HyperX has an earphone version of its iconic Cloud headphones, and Asus' ROG range offers wireless earbuds complete with active noise cancellation. Yet, earbuds are rarely a gamer's first choice... unless we're talking outdoors.

Wired and wireless earbuds are the perfect companion to Nintendo Switch, Steam Deck, gaming mobiles and other portable platforms. They're a welcome break from over-ear contraptions and work well as back-ups on trips, where you can't lug around your expensive gaming headsets .

Gamers must be prepared to miss out on noise isolation and immersive soundscapes, but they'll also find earbuds significantly lighter than bulky headphones. Not to mention, earbuds allow for discrete gaming in public.

As you mull over your wired and wireless options below, there are a few pointers to keep in mind. A wireless pair, whether a headset or buds, will suffer from delays between the audio and the visuals, referred to as latency. This is rectified by picking up a pair with the latest version of Bluetooth (5.0 and up), so that, per a sound engineer, the resulting lag is less noticeable to the casual listener.

If you're ready to give up wireless freedom, wired earphones make a sound investment. These don't need charging, and there are no issues on the latency front, either. However, note that wired buds are restricted to the devices they are compatible with.

We've gathered your best-rated wired and wireless buds for gaming from Amazon, supported by player reviews. Each pair comes with its own set of pros and cons to help you evaluate the comfort levels, connectivity and mic quality to make the right shopping decision. Shop with a Prime membership to get free, fast delivery, and take advantage of the ongoing audio sale.

1. Best Overall: Asus ROG Cetra True Wireless Gaming Headphones

Pros

Active noise cancellation with adjustment levels

Pairs well with ROG gaming phones

Runs on Bluetooth 5.0 for low latency

Up to 27 hours of battery life with the case

Cons

ANC can drain the battery faster

The Asus ROG Cetra earbuds seem to have it all - the pair actively cancels noise in your environment, runs up to 27 hours on a single charge, and wirelessly connects with low-latency Bluetooth 5.0. Players can phase in and out of the dedicated gaming mode for casual use, too. With the ANC feature, the earbuds replicate an immersive audio experience that's nearly on par with gaming headsets. Simple touch controls let you call on voice assistants and adjust ANC levels, which move from heavy to ambient mode. Gamers successfully pair it with their ROG phones and attest to the clear voice pickup even in windy conditions. The audio is overall balanced, they add, having been able to listen in to their enemies' footsteps.

2. Best Open-Ear Design: Razer Hammerhead True Wireless X Gaming Earbuds

Pros

Open-ear design makes them comfortable

60ms Bluetooth latency

28-hour battery life with the case

Equipped with green Razer light

Cons

Can be slightly bulky

Razer's Hammerhead True Wireless X comes a close second. Though these don't have ANC, the earbuds feature an even lower latency of 60 milliseconds with Bluetooth 5.2. The pair has larger 13mm drivers, compared to the ROG Cetra's 11mm speakers, and does away with the in-ear design to support longer, comfortable sessions. Together with the case, the earbuds last up to 28 hours - the battery can be affected if you choose to keep the signature Razer lights on as you game. Reviewers love how easy it is to activate its low-latency mode with a touch and that they don't have to squeeze the buds into their ear canals. Some try it out with their Steam Deck device and notice no audio lag.

3. Best Wired Earbuds: HyperX Cloud Earbuds

Pros

Good for competitive gaming

Universal 3.5mm jack

Tangle-free cable

Angled silicone tips for a better fit

Comes with a hard travel case

Cons

Can break down after a year, some say

Get the classic Cloud experience with wired earbuds. These HyperX earphones are designed for Nintendo Switch players, though any platform that accepts a 3.5mm jack works just as well, including PC. You get passive noise isolation via the angled rubber tips, connected to a tangle-free cable so the contraption stays put in your ears. It comes with a slim in-line mic, which lets you chat and coordinate with mates during gameplay. The device arrives in a hardshell travel case with three sizes of silicone ear tips. Users who engage in PUBG Mobile and Call Of Duty Mobile have been able to track enemy footsteps and shooters easily. Others game with it for nine hours straight comfortably. Some say that the earbuds might not function perfectly past one year of use, but for the price, they're worth the short-term investment.

4. Best with USB-C Adapter: Logitech G G333 In-Ear Gaming Headphones

Pros

Comes with a USB-C adapter for wider compatibility

Dual drivers dedicated to highs, mids and bass

Tangle-free cable

In-line mic lets you mute audio

Cons

May sound better on PC

Another multi-device pair of wired buds, the Logitech G333s are ready for PC, mobile, Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch, thanks to the 3.5mm audio jack. But that's not all - you can connect to more devices with the included USB-C adapter. It's equipped with dual 5.8mm and 9.2mm drivers, so that one is focused on highs and mids, while the other brings you rich bass. The in-line mic has basic controls for quick actions, like muting the audio, playing and pausing. However, do note that these are in-ear tips that may be uncomfortable to wear at a stretch. Reviewers also add that the earphones might sound better on PC than consoles and mobiles.

5. Best Versatile Earbuds: Turtle Beach Battle Buds

Pros

Detachable boom mic and in-line mic

Mute mic and control volume

Comes with different ear stabilisers and tips

Good microphone quality

Cons

In-ear fit

Boom mic can make the pair heavier

Here's a wired pair with a detachable boom mic. If you hang out in Discord and Twitch circles, you'll want earbuds that are capable of muting your voice and controlling the volume without going into the settings. The Turtle Beach Battle Buds can do both - function with and without the boom mic, since it already has an in-line mic on the cable. These buds also come with ear stabilisers for the ideal fit. Reviewers plug them into PS5 and PS4 controllers, and PC, noting how crystal clear their voice sounds over the mic. The only qualm is the in-ear design, which reviewers say can be hard on the ears after a few hours.

6. Best Design: Redmagic Nubia TWS Gaming Earbuds

Pros

Minimum 39ms latency

Changing light effects

15 hours of battery life

Displays battery life on the case

Cons

Poor touch controls

Some sound delay

If the Redmagic gaming phone is on your wish list, get a taste of the excellence with its Nubia TWS Earbuds. Fitted with 8mm dynamic drivers, the wireless earbuds stand out for the ultra-low 39ms latency, meaning instant Bluetooth pairing and little to no audio lag. The buds and the case give you a total of 15 hours of battery life. It's also worth noting the Cyberpunk design of this pair, accented with atmospheric lights that change as you tap the buds. Buyers appreciate the eye-catching gaming hardware and the premium packaging, making it an easy choice for gifting. They do find the touch controls not as sensitive as its competitors. Despite the Bluetooth 5.0 chipset, there is some delay in the sound. In this case, you can always opt for Redmagic's wired gaming buds.

7. Best Mic Quality: SteelSeries Tusq in-Ear Mobile Gaming Headset

Pros

Detachable boom mic and in-line mic

Cable moulds around the ears

Great for FPS games

Great microphone quality

Multi-platform functionality

Cons

Boom mic can be pulled out with little effort

Another pair with a detachable boom mic is SteelSeries' Tusq gaming earbuds. Plug the 3.5mm audio jack into PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, mobile and more for a multi-platform functionality. Just like the Turtle Beach pair, these earphones come with a back-up in-line mic as well. The buds curl around the ears, instead of hanging from them, so they feel light, secure and comfortable for hours of gameplay. Gamers in the reviews say their teammates can hear them clearly over the mic, comparing it to podcast quality. These have been tried with first-person shooter games like Valorant, so you'll be able to detect enemies just by sound alone. According to more reviewers, the boom mic does detach easily so it's best to carry the included pouch around.

