Wi-Fi has been on a speedrun lately. After Wi-Fi 6 shook things up and Wi-Fi 6E expanded the playing field, we are now in the Wi-Fi 7 era.

This latest advancement in wireless connectivity is designed to operate in even the busiest households with ease. The new standard promises to deliver significantly enhanced performance and capabilities. By harnessing wider channels and sophisticated data packing techniques, Wi-Fi 7 delivers strong speeds and unparalleled capacity. While currently representing a premium investment, early purchasers can benefit from future-proof connectivity and a better user experience.

To assist in your Wi-Fi 7 journey, we've curated a selection of routers to cater to various needs and budgets, based on user reviews and the advice of tech expert and gadgeteer Michael Rego, a Dubai-based IT consultant. Scroll down to find out what you can expect when you upgrade your home internet to Wi-Fi 7.

1. Best Overall: Asus ROG Rapture GT-BE98 Pro

Pros

Wi-Fi 7 with 320MHz channel bandwidth

10GbE port, plus several more multi-gig ports

Gamer-friendly network customisation

Network security and parental controls

Cons

Expensive

While Wi-Fi 7 is still a relatively new standard, the Asus ROG Rapture GT-BE98 Pro positions itself as a future-proof powerhouse. Packed with cutting-edge features like quad-band Wi-Fi, lightning-fast 25Gbps ports, and robust security, this router is a gamer's dream. Its exceptional performance, especially on the 6GHz band, is undeniable, according to reviews. Now, getting into the intricacies of this massive router, the GT-BE98 is a substantial, irregularly shaped router designed for desktop placement. It measures 8.6 by 13.7 by 13.7 inches and weighs 1.9kg. It sports eight adjustable external antennas and uses 16 internal antennas for enhanced signal range. The router's rear panel offers a selection of high-speed ports, including a 10GbE multi-use port, three 2.5GbE LAN ports, a dedicated 10GbE gaming port with bandwidth priority, and a standard 1GbE LAN port. Additionally, there are USB 3.2 Gen 1 and USB 2.0 ports for added versatility. Powering the device is a 2.7GHz quad-core processor supported by 256MB of flash memory and 2GB of RAM. The router notably provides relatively strong 2.4GHz and 5GHz signals throughout the house, but 6GHz signal strength becomes weaker as the person moves away gradually, according to some reviews. Nevertheless, all said and done, while the GT-BE98 Pro's premium price tag is undoubtedly substantial, its exceptional performance, top-shelf hardware, and gaming-optimised features can justify the investment for serious gamers, especially those seeking a seamless online experience.

2. Best Value: TP-Link Archer BE9300

Pros

Versatile connectivity

Robust hardware

Easy set-up

Impressive speeds

Cons

Potential overheating

The TP-Link Archer BE9300 is known to deliver 'blistering' speeds of up to 9214Mbps. Designed to handle the most demanding tasks, it's a powerhouse for gamers, content creators, and anyone seeking peak Wi-Fi performance. With tri-band technology, the router can efficiently handle multiple devices and data-intensive tasks simultaneously. Whether you're streaming 8K content, engaging in immersive virtual reality (VR) experiences, or hosting online multiplayer games, the BE9300 delivers solid speed and reliability. The Archer BE550 is equipped with five 2.5G ports, including one WAN port and four LAN ports. Its wired connectivity eliminates bottlenecks, ensuring smooth data transfers for high-demand applications like NAS storage, online gaming, and 4K video editing. It also offers a range of features to elevate your network experience, including multi-link operation, which combines multiple Wi-Fi bands and channels for increased throughput, reduced latency, and improved reliability. By packing 20 per cent more data into each signal, 4K-QAM delivers faster speeds and smoother performance. While most reviews are all for this device, some have complained of one drawback: It can generate heat, which might require proper ventilation.

3. Best All-Rounder: Netgear Nighthawk RS700S

Pros

10 Gigabit wired connections

Connects to 200 devices

Easy app

Cons

Expensive

Security features require subscription

The Netgear Nighthawk RS700S is a sleek, high-performance router, designed to meet the demands of modern tech enthusiasts. Its imposing yet stylish design houses powerful hardware, capable of delivering blazing-fast Wi-Fi 7 speeds. Equipped with a 10Gbps WAN port and four Gigabit LAN ports, plus an additional 10Gbps LAN port, the RS700S offers exceptional wired connectivity for demanding applications. Included in the box are a power cable and a generous two-metre Ethernet cable for quick set-up. The router's robust feature set and impressive performance make it a compelling choice for those seeking to future-proof their home network. This is a tri-band router, which can easily switch between 2.4GHz, 5GHz and 6GHz frequencies to keep everything online. It can support up to 200 concurrent device connections, and is good for up to 3,000 square feet (279 square metres) of Wi-Fi coverage. You should be able to get up to 19Gbps of throughput here, which should be enough for even the busiest households. Overall, the Netgear Nighthawk RS700S is a future-proof investment in your home network. This router delivers strong performance and reliability, ensuring you're prepared for the latest technological advancements.

4. Best for Large Homes: Netgear Orbi 970 Series

Pros

Speedy throughput performance

Wide coverage

Strong signal performance

Cons

Some features require a subscription

No USB ports

Expensive

Wildly expensive for the average user, and perhaps too extravagant for many households, this Netgear Orbi 970 is definitely an investment. Designed for expansive homes, the Orbi 970 delivers strong coverage and quad-band technology for seamless connectivity. While its performance is undeniable, the current scarcity of Wi-Fi 7 devices might limit its full potential. Its router node is equipped with a 10GbE WAN port, a 10GbE LAN port, and four 2.5GbE LAN ports, all of which can be found on the rear panel along with a Sync, Wi-Fi Protected Setup (WPS) button, a power button, a power port, and a reset button. Each node boasts 12 high-gain antennas, a robust quad-core processor, and ample memory to handle demanding networks. As a quad-band system, it offers super-fast speeds across multiple Wi-Fi bands, reaching a staggering theoretical maximum of 27,000Mbps. With dedicated wireless backhaul on both the 6GHz and second 5GHz bands, this mesh system delivers exceptional performance, even in large, complex home layouts. The Orbi 970 Series comes equipped with Netgear Armor, a cybersecurity suite that safeguards your network and connected devices from online threats. You can also enjoy a year of complimentary protection before opting for a paid subscription, which may be a downside. While basic parental controls are included at no cost, unlocking advanced features like age-based filtering and in-depth usage monitoring requires a premium subscription. So what's our final verdict? Well, while it has a fantastic performance, future-proof technology, and a wealth of high-speed networking ports, the premium price tag is something to consider.

5. Best for Basic Needs: Linksys Velop Pro 7

Pros

Easy to install

Multi-gig WAN

Good signal coverage

Cons

Lacks multi-gig LAN and USB ports

No anti-malware tools

The Linksys Velop Pro 7 offers a straightforward set-up and decent coverage, making it a suitable choice for users with modest networking demands. Equipped with essential ports and antennas, each node provides connectivity options. Powered by a 1.5GHz quad-core central processing unit (CPU) and leveraging Linksys's Cognitive Mesh technology, the system delivers efficient network management. Its Wi-Fi 7 capabilities, including impressive speeds, are a highlight. However, while offering basic parental controls, the Velop Pro 7 lacks robust security features and multi-gig LAN connectivity. Given its price point, users might find better value with options that provide more comprehensive features.

What's so special about Wi-Fi 7?

Before selecting a Wi-Fi 7 router, it's worth asking: why would you need an upgrade?

Rego breaks down the virtues, and drawbacks, of Wi-Fi 7. First, it significantly expands upon the capabilities of its predecessors by doubling channel bandwidth to 320MHz on the 6GHz band. This wider channel, allows for increased data throughput. Furthermore, Wi-Fi 7 introduces Multi-Link Operation (MLO), enabling devices to harness the combined speeds of multiple Wi-Fi bands simultaneously. Moreover, to optimise network efficiency, Wi-Fi 7 doubles the number of spatial streams supported by MU-MIMO technology to 16. While this holds the potential for substantial performance gains, the practical benefits are currently limited by the availability of devices with higher MU-MIMO capabilities, cautions Rego.

A major benefit of Wi-Fi 7, is its ability to add efficiency and clear lags. Our expert explains that a primary bottleneck in wireless networks is airtime utilisation. When devices contend for network access, delays occur. Wi-Fi 7 addresses this challenge through OFDMA, a technology that enables multiple devices to share a single channel more efficiently. Unlike its predecessor, Wi-Fi 7 can bypass interference to maximise channel capacity. However, the benefits of OFDMA are dependent upon device compatibility, as older devices may hinder overall network performance. Consequently, realising the full potential of Wi-Fi 7 necessitates a comprehensive upgrade of network devices, Rego says.

So, should you upgrade to Wi-Fi 7? According to Rego, if you're a heavy internet user, demanding high speeds and capacity for tasks like streaming, online gaming, or large file transfers, the investment in Wi-Fi 7 could be justified. Its ability to future-proof your network is also a compelling factor. However, given the current premium pricing and limited device compatibility, those with sufficient performance from their existing Wi-Fi 6 router might consider waiting for prices to stabilise and the ecosystem to mature.