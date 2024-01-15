At home, do you often complain about unreliable Wi-Fi, or find yourself avoiding dead spots, where you can’t get access to the internet? Take a second look at your network gear – it might be time to upgrade.

While your internet provider will set you up with an internet package, such as a joint cable TV and broadband connection, or a 5G home wireless plan, there are steps you can take to ensure your Wi-Fi signal reaches all corners of your home with uninterrupted service.

We spoke with Shahbaz Khan, a systems administrator for a Canadian software company, with over 10 years of experience in the information technology (IT) industry, to understand what gear we could include in our homes to enjoy a better experience.

A secure, reliable connection ensures you're able to access the internet and connect with all your smart home devices. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Khan said it all comes down to your requirements: “It depends on aspects like the size of your home, how many members in your household, and what they expect to use it for. For example, if you are gaming or streaming videos, your requirements would increase, because you’d be looking for faster internet speeds.”

The average internet speed you’d receive from a service provider in the UAE, is about 100Mbps, according to Khan – and that’s good enough for an average household. But if there are heavy internet users in your home, you’d likely need to upgrade your internet package.

There are some items you can purchase, however, to ensure the signal strength is at optimal levels, and you’re never struggling with weak reception at home. While some of these items are essentials, others can be added on, depending on your requirements and priorities.

Based on our expert's recommendations, we curated a list of the best gear you can use for fast, reliable internet.

1. Best Router: TP-Link AX3000 Wi-Fi 6 Router

Pros

Value for money

Cooling design

Security software

Voice assistant feature

Can be used as part of a mesh system

Cons

Has limited data reading for USB port connections

It all begins with a router. It acts as a wireless bridge between your smartphones, laptops, smart home gadgets and voice assistants, and provides them with the internet connection they need. Khan said: “Typically, your internet service provider would install a cable modem and then give you a standard router, or you can choose your own. The main idea behind it is that it secures your connection, and gives you the ability to connect different devices to the internet. The average router connects up to 52 devices in any network. If you have a device that needs to be connected with a cable, routers also have ports that allow you to do that.” One of the best routers out there, with over 28,000 4.4-star reviews on Amazon, is TP-Link’s AX3000. It supports Wi-Fi 6 and offers speeds of up to 3Gbps on a dual band, so that you can keep gaming, streaming content, and downloading seamlessly. This model, the Archer AX55, also features a guest mode that visitors can log into, along with HomeShield, which keeps the network safe, with premium security services. Khan advises ensuring the router you buy supports the speeds offered by your service provider. Check out other wireless routers, as well.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh23, and two-year extended warranty for Dh38.

2. Best Mesh Networking Kit: Amazon eero 6 Dual-Band Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Hub (3-Pack)

Pros

Easy set-up

Backward-compatible with all devices

Intuitive app and ecosystem

Guest Wi-Fi system included

Works with Alexa

Cons

No Wi-Fi 6E support

If you have a multi-level home, or connection issues in certain areas of your house, it’s worth considering a mesh kit instead of a router. These kits have multiple access points that you can spread around different locations of your home to fill any gaps in coverage. Khan explained: “A router has antennas that broadcast a signal – that’s how your device locates it and connects to it. But it has tunnel vision. As you move away from the router, the signal strength keeps dropping. Eventually, it can ruin your connection, make it slow, or create dead spots. Mesh networks came to address those issues. All your devices are connected to each other on a separate network of their own. They’re great for anyone who lives in a multi-level home, experiences dead spots where their router is not able to connect, or anyone who likes gaming and isn’t able to connect an Ethernet cable [due to wiring placement issues]. Mesh networks also work well for smart devices and gadgets, keeping them all connected to each other, and to you.”

Consider the Amazon eero 6: you can use this three-pack to cover up to 420 square metres of space, and the system supports speeds of up to 900Mbps. Reviewers say it has a simple installation process, and they like how it easily connects to compatible devices via the built-in Zigbee smart home hub. The mesh networking system offers connectivity to over 75 devices, and intelligently routes traffic so you don’t have to worry about your connection dropping off, or dead spots around your home.

3. Best Wi-Fi Extender: TP-Link AC1200 Wi-Fi Range Extender

Pros

Works with any router or gateway

Allows setting power schedules

Intelligent signal light indicator

Cons

Only suitable for small areas

Adding a wireless extender to your home is perhaps the cheapest way to extend your signal strength, but it does have its drawbacks. Khan said: “Wi-Fi extenders covers a small area, unlike mesh networking kits, which have a much larger reach. Sometimes, signals can get blocked by brick walls or steel doors – the wireless extender picks those up and gives you a little more reach. But it’s not as fast or reliable as a mesh kit.” Still, if you think your home office or a specific corner of your house would benefit from a signal boost, pick up TP-Link’s AC1200 range extender. The device brings dead zones to life, at a combined speed of 1.2Gbps, and can operate over both 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands for a more stable experience. If you’re not sure where to plug it in, note the signal light on the device – it turns blue if it locates the best spot for optimal Wi-Fi coverage. The wireless extender is compatible with most Wi-Fi routers.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh12, and two-year extended warranty for Dh19.

4. Best Ethernet Cable: UGREEN Ethernet Cable (20m)

Pros

Extensive 20m length

Flexible and durable

Great quality

Cons

Not as fast as it claims to be, say reviewers

Even if some of your devices support Wi-Fi, you can connect a few of them with an Ethernet cable – this can help free up bandwidth for your other devices, and also improve speeds. Khan said: “Ethernet cables are good for gamers, especially people using desktop PCs – their devices can receive improved speeds and signal strengths if plugged in with a cable, rather than through a wireless connection.” Our pick is UGREEN’s 20m Cat8 Ethernet cable, which supports up to 40Gbps data transfer and 2,000MHz bandwidth. Wrapped with double layers of premium cotton braided wire, the cable is strong and durable. With over 55,000 4.7-star reviews, customers were happy with this cable - some say it’s even flexible enough to run around door frames and sharp corners. However, they note that it's speed of transfer could be considered average, and not as fast as the brand claims it to be.

Bonus: Apply a coupon to get Dh20 off.

5. Best Network Switch: Trendnet 8-Port Gigabit Switch

Pros

Compact design

Eight gigabit ports

Saves energy

Quiet

Cons

Some LED light indicators stop working, say reviewers

Khan advised: “If you are intending to connect multiple devices with Ethernet cables, the network switch is a useful buy.” This box connects to your home router and allows you to gain more Ethernet ports – like a USB hub for networking. It’s a useful device to have on hand if you’re using the eero mesh router mentioned earlier, for instance, since the router would have only one port free after you’ve connected your modem. Or, you could use it if you have a lot of wired devices in one place, like an entertainment or gaming centre. Either way, our network switch pick is this Trendnet eight-port device, which gives you plenty of room to connect your devices and features a 16Gbps switching capacity that allows data to flow smoothly. Compact and lightweight, it even uses green technology to reduce power consumption by up to 70 per cent. However, some reviewer found that with frequent use, a few of the LED light indicators stopped working.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh12, and two-year extended warranty for Dh19.

6. Best Networked Printer: HP Smart Tank 5151 Printer

Pros

High-quality prints

Prints in colour

Scans and copies

Convenient Ink Tank system

Cons

Some reviewers struggled with set-up

Once your network is stable, you can take advantage of wireless devices that make life’s little chores a whole lot easier. The HP Smart Tank printer, for instance, doesn’t need to be plugged in to be connected. The wireless printer uses dual-band Wi-Fi for a more reliable connection, at higher speed, and can scan, copy and print in both black and colour. It’s not too bulky, perfect for a home office, and uses convenient Ink Tank technology, rather than clunky cartridges, for a spill-free ink refill system. The printer can print up to 8,000 colour pages and 6,000 black pages before its ink needs to be changed. Use the HP Smart App, as well, to remotely print, scan or copy right from your phone.

Warranty: The manufacturer provides three-year warranty. Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh29, and two-year extended warranty for Dh41.