Dubai: If you plan to head to the beach on Monday, be careful, as the sea is expected to be rough due to strong winds. The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) issued yellow and amber alerts due to the rough sea conditions. The sea will be rough, increasingly becoming very rough in the Arabian Gulf and moderately calm in general in the Oman Sea.

According to the Met office, skies across the UAE are expected to be dusty and partly cloudy, especially eastward and northward during daytime.

Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, particularly over the sea, on Monday morning, with speeds ranging from 15 to 25 km/h and occasionally reaching up to 50 km/h. These winds will likely carry dust and sand into the air, especially over the sea, which may reduce horizontal visibility.

Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.

On average, temperatures are expected to be in the high 30s, with maximum temperatures hitting 36°C and minimum temperatures could drop to 17°C.