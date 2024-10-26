Dubai: Moderate to heavy rains were reported in some regions of the UAE today.

The Met Office issued yellow and amber alerts over Eastern, Southern and Northern areas across the UAE.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology, light to moderate rains were reported over Wadi Shaam, Khatt areas in Ras Al Khaimah, over Habhab, Al Tuwiyain areas in Fujairah, and over west of Liwa in Al Dhafra region.

Moderate to heavy rains were also reported over Al Tuwiyain area in Fujairah and Arada area in Al Dhafra.

Meanwhile, heavy rains also reported over Muzairah area in Ajman at 6:39pm.

The Abu Dhabi Media Office issued an alert, advising the public to adhere to safety instructions

The alert has asked to exercise caution while driving and to adhere to safety instructions and speed limits. It also advised people to avoid valleys or low-lying paths, which are prone to flooding, due to the adverse weather conditions across Al Dhafra Region.

Yellow and amber alerts were issued for parts of Fujairah and Khor Fakkan this evening.

There was also a slight decrease in temperatures across the UAE, especially in areas with cloudy weather.

The highest temperature today, was 39 degree Celsius in Sweihan, Al Ain, thie afternoon, while the lowest temperature was recorded at 17.8 degree Celsius in Jais Mountain, Ras Al Khaimah.

Fair to partly cloudy conditions are to be expected until Wednesday, 30 October, with humid conditions in the night.