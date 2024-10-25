Dubai: Light rains and strong winds with dust were reported in some parts the UAE, today. The Met Office issued an orange alert with strong winds, dust and low visibility.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), dust and strong wind conditions, with a low visibility was reported in certain parts of UAE.

The alert said fresh to strong winds with blowing dust was reported. This led to the reduction in horizontal visibility to less than 2000m over Al Hamra in Al Dhafra Region.

Earlier today heavy rains were reported across various regions of the UAE. Regions like Al Dharfa and Yasat Island were some of the regions which witnessed heavy rains.

Regions like Arzanah, Zirku, Dayyinah reported heavy rain with small hail at 8:30am today.

Light rain was reported over areas like Wadi Al Qor in ras AL Khaimah, Wadi Al Helo in Sharjah, and Masfut in Ajman.

The highest temperature recorded in the country today was 39 degree Celsius over the Dibba region in Fujairah. While the lowest temperature, 19 degree Celsius, was reported in the mountain region.

Strong winds are expected in the coastal and island regions.

Dusty weather expected over the weekend