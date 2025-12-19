Tokyo police are investigating whether a faulty doorknob prevented the couple from escaping. Firefighters found the doorknob on the floor when they arrived shortly after the fire alarm went off at around 12:25 local time (03:25 GMT). Local media reports suggest the fire may have started when a towel inside the sauna touched hot stones.

A husband and wife have died after being trapped in a private sauna room that caught fire on Monday in Tokyo’s Akasaka district, BBC reports. The victims, identified as Yoko Matsuda, 37, a nail artist, and her husband Masanari, 36, who ran a beauty salon, were found collapsed on the sauna floor and later died in hospital.

The sauna, Sauna Tiger, has been operating since July 2022 and was last inspected in April 2023, when no major equipment deficiencies were found, according to the Minato Public Health Centre. Saunas have grown in popularity in Japan, with private rooms becoming common, but safety concerns have risen due to an increase in sauna-related accidents.

Authorities also discovered that the facility’s emergency alarm, designed to alert staff, had been switched off — allegedly for two years. The alarm cover had been removed, indicating the couple may have tried to call for help. Staff reportedly confirmed that the alarm had not been operational since around 2023.

“We offer our deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathies for the grief and pain that cannot be expressed in words,” the statement added.

In a statement, Sauna Tiger expressed condolences and said it was taking the incident “very seriously,” cooperating fully with investigators, and temporarily closing the facility. The company also offered refunds to customers with reservations.

Balaram Menon Senior Web Editor

Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, entertainment, and viral content, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.