Authorities investigate whether faulty doorknob and disabled alarm trapped victims
A husband and wife have died after being trapped in a private sauna room that caught fire on Monday in Tokyo’s Akasaka district, BBC reports. The victims, identified as Yoko Matsuda, 37, a nail artist, and her husband Masanari, 36, who ran a beauty salon, were found collapsed on the sauna floor and later died in hospital.
Tokyo police are investigating whether a faulty doorknob prevented the couple from escaping. Firefighters found the doorknob on the floor when they arrived shortly after the fire alarm went off at around 12:25 local time (03:25 GMT). Local media reports suggest the fire may have started when a towel inside the sauna touched hot stones.
Authorities also discovered that the facility’s emergency alarm, designed to alert staff, had been switched off — allegedly for two years. The alarm cover had been removed, indicating the couple may have tried to call for help. Staff reportedly confirmed that the alarm had not been operational since around 2023.
The sauna, Sauna Tiger, has been operating since July 2022 and was last inspected in April 2023, when no major equipment deficiencies were found, according to the Minato Public Health Centre. Saunas have grown in popularity in Japan, with private rooms becoming common, but safety concerns have risen due to an increase in sauna-related accidents.
In a statement, Sauna Tiger expressed condolences and said it was taking the incident “very seriously,” cooperating fully with investigators, and temporarily closing the facility. The company also offered refunds to customers with reservations.
“We offer our deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathies for the grief and pain that cannot be expressed in words,” the statement added.
