Now, Dubai parents can use AI to find best schools and get personalised guidance for kids

KHDA launches personalised educational guidance service for Dubai families
Dubai: The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) has unveiled a new service to help parents make informed decisions about their children’s education.
The Girnas Educational Advisor offers tailored consultations with expert advisors to guide families in choosing the right school, curriculum, and learning environment.
Through the service, parents can meet with dedicated KHDA education advisors in person or online. Advisors provide personalised recommendations based on family priorities, including school location, fees, curriculum options, and individual learning needs.
The service is accessible via the KHDA website and mobile app, with an AI-powered chat assistant offering instant answers to queries about schools and admissions.
KHDA announced the initiative during the opening of the first edition of its Education Expo series. The two-day event, running until November 9, brings together more than 60 private schools and early childhood centres, providing Emirati families with a platform to explore options, meet school leaders, and learn about different curricula.
Nearly 400 Emirati parents registered for the opening day, seeking guidance on enrolment or school transfers. The event reflects KHDA’s commitment to strengthening communication and partnerships between families and educational institutions in Dubai.
Aisha Miran, Director General of KHDA, said: "Our Education 33 Strategy aims to empower parents to play an active role in their children’s education. Initiatives like the Girnas service help families make confident, informed choices and ensure that every learner in Dubai has access to high-quality education that meets their needs and potential."
Dr Amna Almaazmi, KHDA’s CEO of Growth and Human Development, added: "Parents are our partners in learning. The Dubai Education Advisor service provides trusted, impartial advice to help families plan a personalised learning journey from early childhood onward."
Parents can access Girnas through the KHDA parent portal using UAE Pass. After completing a short questionnaire outlining their preferences, they can use smart filters to explore school options. Families enrolling a child in a private school for the first time can also schedule one-on-one consultations with KHDA experts to receive tailored guidance.
