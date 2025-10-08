Dubai's KHDA wins two UK awards for education quality and customer care

The education regulator was awarded the Best Business Transformation Award for a program designed to lift the quality of teaching and learning across the emirate’s private school sector. Central to the initiative is a quality assurance framework that has helped raise performance standards across a wide mix of curricula and nationalities.

Dubai : The Knowledge and Human Development Authority ( KHDA ) has picked up two major awards at the UK’s Best Business Awards, a recognition that underscores Dubai’s growing reputation as a hub for education innovation and customer-focused services.

KHDA also received the Best Customer Care Award, this time for a wide-ranging digital transformation of its services. The government authority has restructured customer journeys, launched self-service tools, and moved nearly 95 per cent of its services online. The result has been faster processing times, greater transparency, and fewer complaints, down 35 per cent in the first quarter of 2025. Customer happiness ratings have climbed to 96 per cent.

'These awards reflect our commitment to providing every learner in Dubai with access to world-class education, and to shaping their educational journeys in line with the Education 33 strategy,' said Dr. Wafi Dawood, CEO of the Strategic Development Sector at KHDA.

The Best Business Awards, one of the longest-running business recognition platforms, celebrates organizations that demonstrate innovation and leadership in their sectors. The awards are open to companies and institutions worldwide.

