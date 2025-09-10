No compromise: KHDA enforces strict hiring rules for teachers in Dubai

The new recruitment guides aim to boost teacher quality, reduce turnover in schools
Dubai: Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) has issued two new technical guides that will reshape how teachers and school leaders are hired, supported, and held accountable across the emirate’s private education sector.
The Technical Guide for Appointing Teaching Staff in Private Schools in Dubai and the Staff Deregistration Technical Guide are designed to strengthen recruitment standards, reduce teacher turnover, and safeguard student well-being. Together, the measures aim to raise professionalism and reinforce Dubai’s reputation as a global hub for quality education and talent.
KHDA said the policies align with the emirate’s Education 33 (E33) Strategy, which places student well-being and educational quality at the heart of its transformation agenda.
Dr Amna Almaazmi, CEO of Growth and Human Development at KHDA, said: “These new guidelines represent a major step toward creating a stable and supportive environment for teachers and school communities, while ensuring all educators meet consistent, high-quality standards.
“By reinforcing clear expectations for recruitment, conduct, and accountability, the guides support school leaders, protect student well-being, and strengthen Dubai’s position as a global destination for exceptional education and talent. Just as we support our students, we must also support and retain the teachers who guide them.”
The teacher appointment guide is effective immediately for all private schools in Dubai and introduces a set of clear, enforceable rules.
Standardised hiring criteria: All new teachers must meet KHDA-approved requirements for qualifications, experience, and conduct including teachers of Arabic and Islamic Studies. Existing teachers must meet the new standards by September 2028 (or April 2029 for schools on the April cycle).
Appointment Notices: Schools must now secure an official Appointment Notice for every teacher or school leader, formalising their commitment to the institution. This replaces the old Appointment Letter and is required again if the educator moves to another Dubai private school.
90-day cooling-off period: Educators who resign mid-term, regardless of whether they serve their notice period, must wait 90 days before joining another school. The rule does not apply to staff who leave at the end of a term.
Exit surveys: Departing teachers and leaders must complete a KHDA Exit Survey before moving to a new role, helping the regulator track turnover patterns.
Safeguarding and ethics training: All educators must complete induction modules on safeguarding, inclusion, UAE values, and professional ethics. Signing KHDA’s Code of Conduct is mandatory.
Alongside the hiring framework, KHDA has also introduced a Staff Deregistration Technical Guide, which establishes clear procedures for removing educators found guilty of serious misconduct.
Deregistration means an individual is barred from working at any KHDA-regulated private school, early childhood centre, university, or vocational institute in Dubai. Their Appointment Notice is revoked, and they cannot reapply for future roles.
Violations that may trigger deregistration include:
Criminal convictions and child protection breaches.
Gross professional misconduct.
Repeated unprofessional behaviour such as dishonesty, inappropriate social media use, or culturally insensitive actions.
Institutions are also required to provide ongoing training in ethics, conduct, and safeguarding as part of their duty to maintain safe, inclusive learning environments.
Both guides are available now on the KHDA website, with briefing sessions planned for educators, HR managers, and school boards to ensure smooth implementation and compliance.
The regulator said the measures are part of a broader effort to build an agile, inclusive, and future-ready education system where both students and educators can thrive.
