Offer is on only for the first 10 days
Just landed in the UAE and want to see some hotspots? Here’s how you can experience one for FREE.
Global Village, Dubai’s entertainment central for families, is opening tomorrow (October 15) and it’s offering you one free entry during the first ten days.
GDRFA Dubai has launched a Season 30 stamp on visas and arriving passengers’ passports. All you need to do is carry this stamp with you to Global Village – you shall get a single free entry in the first ten days of the annual fest.
The only caveat: The stamp must appear alongside the entry stamp.
From live performances to viral dishes around the globe, and games for every age, Global Village is returning to its home city with a bang this season. Past seasons have seen pavilions with everything from dates to Samurai swords, skincare from Korea, and a Ramen-making kiosk (just in case you get a craving).
This time around, the family-friendly destination has teamed up with Dream Dubai for a 'shop and win' campaign, featuring weekly, bi-weekly, monthly, quarterly prizes and a grand prize of Dh10 million.
Starting opening day, every entry ticket to Global Village will automatically serve as a raffle entry — turning each visit into a chance to win prizes ranging from cash and gold to iPhones and luxury cars. The draws will take place live every Thursday night on the Global Village Main Stage.
Don’t be late: The Village opens at 6pm.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox