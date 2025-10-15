Starting at just Dh5: 7 must-try dishes at Global Village’s Floating Market

Prices range from Dh5 chicken sticks to a Dh115 plate of scallops
Dubai: There’s one place at Global Village 2025 that’s always busy more than others and it’s the Floating Market — a colourful maze of food boats and sizzling stalls serving up authentic Asian flavours. It’s affordable, delicious, and perfect for casual feasting. And, the quantity is fair . Prices range from Dh5 chicken sticks to a Dh115 plate of scallops — proof that you can eat well without overspending.
Here’s a quick lowdown on what to try and where:
Butterfly shrimp– around Dh45
Tom Yum with seafood option– up to Dh60 (Chicken, and shrimp are at Dh45 and Dh50)
Great mix of Thai staples with generous portions
Chicken stick – Dh5
Broccoli stick – Dh5
Beef with mushroom – Dh20
Ideal for quick bites and spice lovers
Most dishes priced at Dh45
Pineapple fried rice or pad thai – Dh65
Comfort-style Thai cooking with homely flavours
15-piece mussel plate – Dh95 (perfect for groups)
Grilled octopus (2 pieces) – Dh30
Grilled prawn sticks (per piece) – Dh25
Best for seafood fans looking for smoky, grilled goodness
So go ahead. It's a feast for the soul, snacking solo or dining with friends. The Floating Market is Global Village’s flavour-packed gem — easy food, big taste, and a warm, inviting atmosphere.
