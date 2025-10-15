Starting at just Dh5: 7 must-try dishes at Global Village’s Floating Market

Dubai: There’s one place at Global Village 2025 that’s always busy more than others and it’s the Floating Market — a colourful maze of food boats and sizzling stalls serving up authentic Asian flavours. It’s affordable, delicious, and perfect for casual feasting. And, the quantity is fair . Prices range from Dh5 chicken sticks to a Dh115 plate of scallops — proof that you can eat well without overspending.