These 5 Global Village spots are the best for perfumes and soothing oils

The Saudi Pavilion is all about musk, oud, and oils that mean business. Traditional yet modern, these scents last long. KSA has always had a powerful reputation in perfumes too, and one user praised the pavilion on Reddit from last year's sales, saying, " I actually got some very good ouds from Global village at Al Majed Oud in KSA. They were sold out online, so I looked up where they had a shop here and found the Global Village one like this."