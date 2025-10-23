These 5 Global Village spots are the best for perfumes and soothing oils

In these spots, the air is practically dripping with fragrances
Dubai’s Global Village is back for Season 30 (15 Oct 2025 – 10 May 2026), and beyond the chocolate-coated strawberries and Bubu fries, perfume lovers have a reason to rejoice. We’re talking oud, attar, frankincense, artisanal oils, and enough fragrance to make even the blandest office cubicle smell just so good.
If your nose knows what it wants, here’s where to hit the scent hotspots:
Start at the UAE Pavilion, where the air practically drips with perfume. Treat yourself to bukhoor and lobaan — just smell so good.
If you love your fragrance like your coffee. rich, earthy, and a little extra — the Morocco Pavilion is calling. Oils infused with resins, creams scented with dried petals, and frankincense that makes your space feel like a boutique spa.
Pro tip: Ask how it’s made. If it’s artisanal, your wallet might cry, but your nose will thank you.
The Saudi Pavilion is all about musk, oud, and oils that mean business. Traditional yet modern, these scents last long. KSA has always had a powerful reputation in perfumes too, and one user praised the pavilion on Reddit from last year's sales, saying, " I actually got some very good ouds from Global village at Al Majed Oud in KSA. They were sold out online, so I looked up where they had a shop here and found the Global Village one like this."
Finally, wander Asia Boulevard that is lined with shops selling local products and handicrafts — and don’t miss the Japan Pavilion, home to delicate, artisanal scents that are subtle but unforgettable. It’s not just fragrant oils for your home: soothing muscle-relief oils, waist aches, leg aches and luxurious skincare oils, and perfumes for every inch of your body.
Sniff first, commit later: Dubai heat can play tricks on your nose.
Check your receipts: Authenticity matters.
Sample small: Your new obsession shouldn’t bankrupt you.
Layer smartly: Some oils are made for layering with incense or other perfumes.
Stick to the good stuff: Cheap thrills fade fast, so buy accordingly.
