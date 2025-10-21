GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 35°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Transport

Dubai Police to conduct a mock drill at Global Village

Authorities have advised to clear the path for patrols and avoid taking pictures

Last updated:
Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
Dubai Police to conduct a mock drill at Global Village

Dubai Police, in collaboration with strategic partners, will conduct a mock drill on October 21, Tuesday, 2pm at Global Village. Authorities reiterate that cooperation is appreciated.

Authorities have shared the announcement through their social media channels.

Community members are urged to refrain from taking photographs, maintain a safe distance from the training area, and ensure the path is clear for the patrol units and vehicles participating in the drill.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Court rejects Dh70,000 lawsuit over false complaints

Court rejects Dh70,000 lawsuit over false complaints

1m read
Emirates’ relationship with AC Milan began in 2007 and quickly evolved into one of football’s most recognisable sponsorships.

Emirates and AC Milan extend iconic partnership

3m read
The drill will take place at Qidfa Beach in Fujairah, starting at 10:00 am (Image used for illustrative purposes only)

Tsunami drill: UAE to test major emergency response

1m read
TRENDS forum tackles global food security challenges

TRENDS forum tackles global food security challenges

4m read