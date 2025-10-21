Dubai Police to conduct a mock drill at Global Village

Authorities have advised to clear the path for patrols and avoid taking pictures
Dubai Police, in collaboration with strategic partners, will conduct a mock drill on October 21, Tuesday, 2pm at Global Village. Authorities reiterate that cooperation is appreciated.
Authorities have shared the announcement through their social media channels.
Community members are urged to refrain from taking photographs, maintain a safe distance from the training area, and ensure the path is clear for the patrol units and vehicles participating in the drill.
