Mubadala and Bain Capital partner to acquire US-based Service Logic

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
1 MIN READ
Strategic partnership will support Service Logic’s continued growth as a national leader in mission-critical commercial HVAC services.
Dubai: Mubadala Investment Company and Bain Capital closed their acquisition of Service Logic, a leading US provider of commercial HVAC and building automation services, from Leonard Green & Partners.

Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Service Logic operates from over 140 locations with more than 5,000 technicians. It offers preventative maintenance, emergency repairs, unit replacements and retrofits, blending local service with national scale to serve thousands of clients. The firm has a proven track record of strategic acquisitions and owner-operator partnerships.

“Mubadala is pleased to partner with Bain Capital and the team at Service Logic at this exciting juncture for the company,” said Zouhir Regragui, Head of Industrials & Business Services at Mubadala. “Service Logic has built a leading national platform underpinned by strong local execution, market-leading technical expertise and customer retention. This investment reflects our conviction in Service Logic’s continued growth potential and our strategy of backing resilient, essential services businesses with clear avenues for value creation.”

The partnership targets scaling operations, deepening market penetration and unlocking platform value through organic expansion and add-ons.

Bain Capital's North America Private Equity team led the investment, drawing on experience with scale platforms like Imperial Dade, US LBM, Frontline Road Safety, Dealer Tire, Guidehouse and Harrington Process Solutions.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
