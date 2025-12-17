Mubadala and Bain Capital partner to acquire US-based Service Logic

Mubadala and Bain buy Service Logic, US leader in critical HVAC
Dubai: Mubadala Investment Company and Bain Capital closed their acquisition of Service Logic, a leading US provider of commercial HVAC and building automation services, from Leonard Green & Partners.
Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Service Logic operates from over 140 locations with more than 5,000 technicians. It offers preventative maintenance, emergency repairs, unit replacements and retrofits, blending local service with national scale to serve thousands of clients. The firm has a proven track record of strategic acquisitions and owner-operator partnerships.
“Mubadala is pleased to partner with Bain Capital and the team at Service Logic at this exciting juncture for the company,” said Zouhir Regragui, Head of Industrials & Business Services at Mubadala. “Service Logic has built a leading national platform underpinned by strong local execution, market-leading technical expertise and customer retention. This investment reflects our conviction in Service Logic’s continued growth potential and our strategy of backing resilient, essential services businesses with clear avenues for value creation.”
The partnership targets scaling operations, deepening market penetration and unlocking platform value through organic expansion and add-ons.
Bain Capital's North America Private Equity team led the investment, drawing on experience with scale platforms like Imperial Dade, US LBM, Frontline Road Safety, Dealer Tire, Guidehouse and Harrington Process Solutions.
