How UAE's Jordanian poet and young graduate finds poetry in math: Where patterns speak

Data science is a lot more creative than you think it is...
Mathematics and poetry are rarely spoken of in the same breath.
One is assumed to be precise, structured, and governed by rules; the other fluid, emotional, and intuitive.
Yet for Zeina Alqasem, a Jordanian graduate, who combines data science with creativity and is also a published poet, both of them speak the same language — both driven by interpretation, pattern, and the search for meaning, just through different lenses.
At the centre of this convergence is curiosity. Not merely about numbers or words, but about the world itself — why things unfold the way they do, how patterns form, and where meaning resides in both logic and emotion. That instinct led Zeina toward mathematics, data science, and poetry, shaping a journey where analysis and imagination are not opposing forces, but collaborators.
That curiosity found its academic home at Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, an experience Zeina describes as transformative. The intellectually rigorous environment helped her appreciate the impact of combining mathematical reasoning with modern AI methodologies, while allowing her to grow with clarity and confidence.
“The mentorship of my professors, along with the immersive, research-driven projects, strengthened my skills and gave me the confidence to pursue this field with ambition and clarity,” she says.
Like many students in mathematically intensive disciplines, Zeina faced a familiar challenge: translating abstract theory into practical application.
“One of the most challenging parts was learning to bridge the gap between theoretical mathematics and applied data science. At first, it felt like two different worlds,” she explains.
The solution came through hands-on experience. Internships, research projects, and coursework brought theory to life, turning equations into tools and concepts into solutions. Collaboration played a crucial role — with professors, industry mentors, and peers alike.
“Working alongside peers who were equally driven meant we could learn from each other, ask questions freely, and support one another.”
For a long time, Zeina kept her analytical and creative selves separate. One world was precise and structured; the other soft and expressive. But as her understanding of data science deepened, those boundaries began to dissolve.
“But as I grew, I realised they are more connected than I ever imagined. Both require sensitivity to patterns, attention to detail, and a deep desire to understand meaning.”
What surprised her most was discovering how inherently creative data science could be. “I entered the field, by studying, thinking it was all numbers and logic, but the deeper I went, the more I realised just how creative data science actually is—how you tell a story with data, how you design solutions, how you think outside the box,” she says.
In that realisation, poetry no longer felt like a parallel pursuit.
“My creative side, especially poetry, found a natural connection with data science once I understood that both fields are ultimately about finding meaning.”
Poetry, for Zeina, began as a way to slow down — a practice that stayed with her from childhood and evolved into something deeply personal over time.
“It became a space where I could translate emotions, moments, and observations into something more intentional. Over time, it evolved into a meaningful practice—one that helps me document transitions, capture the feeling of change, and express the things that don’t fit into everyday conversation.”
Her inspiration often lies in what’s easily missed.
“My writing is often inspired by movement, human connection, and the small details we tend to overlook—those quiet moments that reveal something deeper when you pause to notice them.”
Rather than seeing analysis and creativity as opposing forces, Zeina views them as complementary — two sides that strengthen each other.
“Mathematics and data science give me structure and discipline, while poetry gives me a space to slow down and observe. When I’m working on a problem, creativity often helps me approach it from a new angle. And when I’m writing, my analytical side helps me refine and express ideas clearly,” she adds.
This balance, she says, emerged naturally during her studies.
“The rhythm of university life — intense study alongside community, dialogue, and reflection — taught me how to hold both logic and creativity with ease.”
Certain technical skills, she says, have directly enhanced her creative work.
“Yes — pattern recognition, critical thinking, and structured storytelling.”
More importantly, they reshaped her understanding of creativity itself.
“Data science helped me understand that creativity isn’t limited to emotions; it can also be found in elegance, simplicity, and thoughtful design. It taught me that imagination has a place in analysis, and analysis has a place in imagination.”
One of Zeina’s poems captures both introspection and resolve:
“Looking through the window
watching the world go by
I walk with the universe on me..it's the wings with which I fly
Let your goal be your purposetrust yourself and you will win
Greatness comes from greater work,
better minds and better men.”
For students standing at the crossroads of logic and creativity, Zeina’s advice is clear.
“Don’t choose between them—let them nourish each other.”
She believes each side strengthens the other. “Your analytical side will give your creativity discipline, and your creative side will give your analytical work originality.”
Mentorship, she adds, is essential. “Surround yourself with mentors who understand both sides, like I found and watch as their union transforms your work into something both precise and alive, a reflection of your truest self.”
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox