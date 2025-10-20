Dubai celebrates Urdu poetry in a night of legends, culture, and inspiration

Emirati businessman and Guinness World Record holder Suhail Muhammad Al Zarooni was the chief guest while literary luminary A. Rehman was special guest at the event.

Now in its fourth year, the event has become one of Dubai’s most anticipated cultural evenings, uniting audiences through the timeless beauty of Urdu poetry.

Dubai: UAE’s South Asian community came together for a mesmerising celebration of language and culture at the Applause Adab Mushaira 2025, held at Dubai Women’s Association.

The prestigious “Mohsin-e-Urdu Award” was presented to Rehan Khan, founder of Bazm-e-Urdu Dubai, honouring his lifelong dedication to Urdu literature. Based in Canada, Khan continues to inspire volunteers and language enthusiasts across the Emirates.

Famous Urdu poet Waseem Barelvi chaired the Mushaira, while Mansoor Usmani conducted the event. Poets including Tahir Faraz, Shaukat Fehmi, Ahmed Salman, Aqeel Nomani, Jawwad Sheikh, Nadeem Shad, Saleem Siddiqui, Amir Ameer, Renu Nayyar, Shadab Ulfat, and Faiz Khalilabadi captivated audiences with verses that evoked laughter, tears, and reflection, demonstrating poetry’s universal power to unite hearts across borders.

With the tagline “Linguistically Yours”, Applause Adab continues to promote and preserve Urdu language, poetry, and literature, fostering cultural harmony within the UAE’s diverse communities.

