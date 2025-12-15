Unstoppable vision driving global change at Blockchain Sports

Dmitry Saksonov, Founder of Blockchain Sports, shares inspiration
When people see the success today, the valuation, the global athlete network, and the passionate community, it’s understandable that they assume it happened quickly. But what they don’t see are the years before the spotlight, when there was nothing but pure discipline and commitment. I had moments where giving up seemed far more logical than continuing. Yet, I chose to believe in a future others could not yet imagine. Blockchain Sports was built long before the world recognised it, built through trial, through sacrifice, and through a non-negotiable insistence that innovation deserves perseverance. Our journey proves that so-called overnight success is often the result of years of unseen resilience.
There’s a point every founder reaches where surrender feels easier than standing strong. I reached that point many times. But I asked myself one question: If I give up, who will build this future? That question has been my engine. When you set out to transform industries, you will face silence, doubt, even isolation. But those are the moments when impact is born. The world only sees momentum once it becomes visible, but the most important movement happens long before the applause. I keep going because I believe in creating pathways for potential, in sports, in technology, and in human ambition. That belief has always been stronger than any obstacle.
Blockchain Sports started as a vision rooted in fairness: that potential should always have a path forward. Too often, an athlete’s future is shaped by privilege, not talent. We wanted to change that. Today, what began as a promise has grown into a global ecosystem, one that uses technology to give athletes genuine opportunity and give fans real participation in the journey. We’re not building a platform; we’re building a movement. A movement that says dreams should not depend on someone else’s approval. For me, the success of Blockchain Sports isn’t measured in numbers, it’s measured in how many lives we unlock. That mission remains at the heart of every step we take.
