Hassle-free journey: Take public transport to GITEX Global 2025

Avoid Dh25/hour parking — ride the Dubai Metro, public bus or taxi straight to GITEX

Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor
The 45th edition of GITEX Global will be held from October 13 till 17, 2025.
Dhanusha Gokulan/Gulf News

Visitors heading to GITEX Global 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Centre from October 13–17 can enjoy a hassle-free journey using RTA’s public transport options.

Dubai Metro and public transport

Attendees can choose from the Dubai Metro (Red Line), Dubai Tram, public buses, or taxis. For Metro and Tram rides, ensure your nol card has sufficient balance— Dh15 for Silver class or Dh25 for Gold class round-trip. Top-ups are quick and easy via the nol Pay app or ticket vending machines. Using public transport saves time and helps avoid traffic congestion near the venue.

Parking options

Limited public parking is available around the Dubai World Trade Centre at Dh25 per hour, so RTA encourages prioritising public transport. Attendees can also use Park & Ride facilities or nearby multi-storey car parks at Al Jaffliya and Al Satwa.

Free bus services

Free shuttle buses will operate throughout the venue, connecting key points and making it easier for visitors to move around.

Exclusive offers for visitors

Taxi users can enjoy a 20% discount when booking through Careem using the code GITEX2025, making rides more affordable and convenient.

Tips for a hassle-free visit

To avoid traffic and parking stress, consider taking the Metro directly to World Trade Centre Station. Whether using public transport or Park & Ride, planning ahead ensures a seamless experience, allowing you to focus on exploring the latest in technology and innovation at GITEX Global 2025.

