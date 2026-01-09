Dubai: Gold prices in Dubai were largely unchanged on Friday morning, offering some stability to shoppers after a turbulent start to the year. At opening, 24 karat gold was priced at Dh536.50 per gram , while 22 karat stood at Dh496.75, unchanged from the previous session.

The market has been driven largely by international factors rather than local jewellery demand, with global investment flows and central bank buying keeping bullion supported. For UAE buyers, this means gold remains expensive compared to the start of the year, even as daily volatility has eased.

