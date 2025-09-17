Parkin to launch new parking account types for businesses and families

New account types on the Parkin app aim to simplify parking for companies and households
Dubai: Parkin, Dubai’s public parking operator, will soon introduce two new account types on the Parkin app for public parking users in Dubai.
“The Business Account simplifies corporate parking management, while the Family Account creates a smoother experience for households. Another step forward in delivering smart solutions that serve every community and make mobility easier for all,” Parkin stated on their official social media handles on Wednesday, September 17.
In August, Parkin announced the introduction of new paid parking areas in Al Jaddaf, in line with the emirate’s peak and off-peak tariff system aimed at improving parking availability and traffic flow.
Revealed on August 31, the new designations include Zone 326C (on-street) and Zone 326D (off-street). Hourly charges depend on peak and non-peak timings.
A new 24/7 paid parking zone has been introduced in Al Khail Gate - Zone 365N.
Parkin has updated parking fees for Zones W and WP, covering high-demand areas like Al Karama (318W), Al Qusais First (32W), Madinat Dubai and Al Melaheyah (321W), and Al Kifaf (324WP).
Around 2,100 parking spaces across 59 mosques in Dubai will soon operate under Parkin’s management, with parking free for one hour during prayer times.
Mirdif now has new regulated parking areas under Dubai’s variable tariff system, Zones 251C (on-street) and 251D (off-street).
Parkin, CAFU roll out fuel and car wash service
In August, Parkin announced it roll out on-demand fuel delivery and cleaning services across its network, in partnership with CAFU.
Here’s how it works: book the service while your vehicle is parked in a Parkin lot, and a CAFU crew will handle the rest. Parkin says customers will be able to request a fill-up or car wash through links sent via SMS or WhatsApp, with an in-app option coming later. CAFU users can still book directly through the CAFU app.
