Meanwhile, of Souq Al Freej, one of Dubai Municipality’s most prominent annual community and recreational initiatives, is continuing its fourth season. The market, which has become a winter destination for communities, launched at Al Warqa Park 3 will now move to Al Barsha Pond Park from December 19 to 28. It will conclude its season at Blossoms Park in Nad Al Sheba from January 2 to 11, 2026.