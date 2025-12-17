Fresh programmes in the pipeline across parks, public facilities, recreational amenities
Dubai: Dubai's parks and public spaces are set for a major transformation with exciting new experiences on the horizon.
From fresh entertainment programmes at neighbourhood parks and public spaces to a vibrant traditional Ramadan Souq planned for 2026, residents and visitors can look forward to a host of engaging activities that will redefine leisure and community experiences across the emirate.
Dubai Municipality has unveiled plans to activate select public facilities with innovative programmes while also welcoming the return of beloved seasonal markets and heritage-focused experiences that celebrate Emirati culture.
One of the most anticipated additions is Ramadan Souq 2026, which will bring a vibrant new traditional feel to Souq Al Ras in Deira on Old Municipality Street. Thousands of visitors are expected at the heritage location for the next edition of Ramadan Souq.
The souq will feature traditional clothing, perfumes and incense, dates, spices and dried grains, alongside products that reflect the spirit of Ramadan and Emirati heritage.
Entertainment will include live performances, Emirati folk arts, fun play areas for kids, unique heritage products, adults' competitions, a corner for traditional foods, children's entertainment, special events and workshops, plus celebrations for Mid-Sha'ban.
Traders and entrepreneurs have until December 20 to register to be a part of this unique Ramadan experience.
Last year, Dubai also witnessed its first "Ramadan at the Park" initiative at Zabeel Park.
A recent landmark agreement between Dubai Municipality and Shamal Holding will strengthen cooperation in activating select public facilities across the emirate and exchange knowledge in developing and managing public spaces in line with global urban standards.
Though exact details are still under wraps, the partnership is expected to support the development of parks, public facilities, recreational amenities and green spaces, reinforcing Dubai's ambition to be a future-ready city that places community wellbeing and urban resilience at the forefront. The collaboration will deliver exceptional tourism, leisure and community experiences for residents and visitors.
Shamal Holding, the Dubai-based investment firm that has shaped some of the city's most distinctive destinations and is especially known for adventurous experiences, is expected to bring its signature leisure and entertainment approach to selected public parks and facilities.
In an exclusive statement to Gulf News, Mohammad Javad, executive vice president, leisure and entertainment at Shamal Holding, confirmed that the plan is to offer “fresh and engaging experiences” to Dubai residents and visitors.
“This MoU opens the door for us to bring Shamal’s leisure and entertainment DNA into selected public parks across Dubai. We will be sharing more details on the planned activations soon, but people can expect fresh, engaging experiences powered by the know-how of our leisure division,” he said.
The memorandum of understanding was signed by Badr Anwahi, CEO of the Public Facilities Agency at Dubai Municipality, and Abdulla Binhabtoor, CEO of Shamal.
Anwahi said: "This partnership supports Dubai Municipality's continued efforts to deliver advanced and distinctive public realm that offer high-quality leisure experiences through innovative urban design and dynamic programmes of activities. The collaboration reflects Dubai Municipality’s commitment to developing inclusive public spaces that meet diverse community needs while advancing sustainable urban development and enhancing quality of life across the emirate.”
Binhabtoor added: "This collaboration with Dubai Municipality represents an opportunity to enhance public spaces across the emirate in line with the vision to create a city where communities live in harmony with nature. The partnership will support the development of parks, public facilities, recreational amenities, and green spaces, reinforcing Dubai’s ambition to be a future-ready city that places community wellbeing and urban resilience at the forefront.
Meanwhile, of Souq Al Freej, one of Dubai Municipality’s most prominent annual community and recreational initiatives, is continuing its fourth season. The market, which has become a winter destination for communities, launched at Al Warqa Park 3 will now move to Al Barsha Pond Park from December 19 to 28. It will conclude its season at Blossoms Park in Nad Al Sheba from January 2 to 11, 2026.
Operating daily from 4.30pm to 10pm, the initiative supports small business owners and productive families by providing free platforms to showcase locally made products. It features 40 commercial kiosks for vendors, two kiosks for residents' home-based projects, and 10 food and beverage kiosks.
Another winter initiative of Dubai Municipality, the Farmers' Souq, is also running every Saturday and Sunday at Quranic Park in Al Khawaneej until February 8, 2026, from 4.30pm to 9pm. The fifth season brings together 41 Emirati farmers offering fresh vegetables, fruits, dairy products, honey and dates grown in Dubai.
