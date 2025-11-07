GOLD/FOREX
Abu Dhabi adds new paid‑parking zones – rates and impact for drivers

3,700 new parking slots aim to optimise space usage, says Q Mobility

Ashwani Kumar, Chief Reporter
Paid parking system has been activated in the outer areas of Al Shahamah in Abu Dhabi effective from today, Q Mobility announced.
It will be under the supervision of the Integrated Transport Centre of the Department of Municipalities and Transport.

“The initiative aims to increase the efficiency of parking space usage and facilitate access for residents and visitors to various facilities throughout the area,” Q Mobility said.

3,700 parking spaces

The new parking system covers both new and old Al Shahamah. A total of 3,704 paid parking spaces will be activated, including 40 spaces designated for people of determination. Users can easily pay for parking through digital channels, such as the Darb and TAMM applications, ensuring a seamless and user-friendly experience.

The system will apply a fee of Dh2 per hour for standard parking spaces within the area.

Impact for drivers

According to Q Mobility, Al Shahamah has been experiencing rapid urban and service growth, with the development of numerous schools, malls, and community facilities. “This growing activity has made it an increasingly popular destination for both residents and visitors, which has led to increased traffic and road congestion, affecting the smooth access of vehicles to residential and commercial buildings,” it noted.

“This underscores the importance of organising traffic and parking to create a more comfortable, safe and accessible urban environment for everyone. The initiative is part of Q Mobility’s ongoing commitment to enhancing road safety and adopting smart, sustainable mobility solutions.”

The activation of the paid parking system primarily contributes to: regulating traffic flow within and around the area, improving access to residential and commercial facilities, and providing a safer and more efficient experience for both residents and visitors.

