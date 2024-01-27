One of the richest women in the world, MacKenzie Scott, reportedly divested $10 billion from her Amazon stake according to a Bloomberg report on Friday.
Scott who was married to Amazon founder and XX Jeff Bezos for around 26 years received 4 per cent stake in the e-commerce giant as part of her divorce settlement in 2019. This catapulted the Amazon co-founder to the top of the list of wealthy women in the US with a net worth of over $40 billion.
Scott reportedly sold 65 million shares in the company over the last year – based on Friday’s closing prices, these were worth $10.4 billion.
This has brought her share in Amazon down to 1.9 per cent, Bloomberg added citing a regulatory filing report.
Pledging money
In 2019, Scott joined many other billionaires in signing the Giving Pledge. The pledge is a non-binding promise to donate the majority of their wealth, and Scott pledged to give away more than half of her fortune for various causes close to her heart.
In 2023, Scott revealed that she donated $2.1 billion that year, bringing her total reported donations to $16 billion since signing the pledge in 2019.
While she did not go into detail about the donations, an AP report published in December 2023 found that ‘a significant portion of Scott’s donations this year focused on housing organizations, including community land trusts, advocates for affordable housing and legal aid societies, which often represent tenants among other clients.’
Scott opened up applications for grants in March 2023, promising to grant $1 million to 250 organisations. AP reported that 6,300 organisations applied, and that winners would be announced this year.
Her net worth on Friday stood at $42.6 billion, Reuters said on Saturday citing Forbes.
- Inputs from Reuters