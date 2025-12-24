Avengers Doomsday’s worst-kept secret: Captain America is back—fans ask, 'Cool, but why?'

It’s a far cry from 2019, when the Russo brothers had the world in the palm of their hand and Marvel drops felt like global events. This time, the teaser is intimate, almost whisper-quiet. Rogers rides his motorcycle up to a modest house, lingers over his old Captain America suit, then smiles at an infant in his arms. No explosions. No swelling score. A fan noted, "We haven't seen him since 2019...so how is he the focus on Avengers?" Where are the X Men? Thunderbolts, hello?