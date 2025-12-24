GOLD/FOREX
Avengers Doomsday’s worst-kept secret: Captain America is back—fans ask, 'Cool, but why?'

After six years, Captain America is back—but fans aren’t gasping, they’re shrugging

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
Chris Evans returns as Captain America
Chris Evans returns as Captain America

The First Avenger is back, folks, and he's a...dad?

Marvel Studios finally dropped the first official teaser for Avengers: Doomsday on Tuesday, confirming the return of Chris Evans as Steve Rogers. But instead of detonating the internet the way Endgame once did, the reveal landed… softly. On social media, fans summed up their reaction in one blunt word: nothing.

It’s a far cry from 2019, when the Russo brothers had the world in the palm of their hand and Marvel drops felt like global events. This time, the teaser is intimate, almost whisper-quiet. Rogers rides his motorcycle up to a modest house, lingers over his old Captain America suit, then smiles at an infant in his arms. No explosions. No swelling score. A fan noted, "We haven't seen him since 2019...so how is he the focus on Avengers?" Where are the X Men? Thunderbolts, hello?

Nevertheless, the clip ends with a simple promise: Steve Rogers will return in Avengers: Doomsday, followed by a countdown to release. On Instagram, directors Anthony and Joe Russo leaned hard into the nostalgia: “The character that changed our lives. The story that brought us all here together. It was always going to come back to this…”

But as a fan responded...No? It wasn't? Afterall, what was the point of Endgame?

The Russos, after all, are the architects of peak MCU. They made their Marvel debut with Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014), escalated the chaos with Civil War (2016), and then closed the Infinity Saga with Infinity War and Endgame. Back then, every move felt seismic. Trailers were dissected frame by frame. Tears were shed in advance.

Steve Rogers’ last on-screen moment in Endgame saw him passing the shield to Sam Wilson after choosing a quiet life with Peggy Carter — a farewell Evans insisted was final. And yet, Joe Russo later teased that Evans was 'not done' with the character. Cue years of speculation, followed by reports that Evans would return for Doomsday, though in what capacity remained unclear. (His surprise appearance in Deadpool & Wolverine as Johnny Storm only added to the multiversal confusion.)

Avengers: Doomsday picks up after Fantastic Four: First Steps and Thunderbolts and brings with it a truly stacked roster. Robert Downey Jr. is back — not as Iron Man, but as Doctor Doom. Returning MCU names include Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Paul Rudd and Tom Hiddleston, alongside Thunderbolts stars Florence Pugh and David Harbour. The Fantastic Four cast joins in, too, with Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

And then there’s the full nostalgia buffet: Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, James Marsden, Rebecca Romijn and more from the X-Men universe.

On paper, it’s massive. Practically a Comic-Con stage in movie form. And yet, the teaser’s muted reception suggests something has shifted. Maybe fans are tired. Maybe the magic is harder to summon. Or maybe Marvel is betting that a softer, smaller Steve Rogers — one who’s already lived his happy ending — can reignite a spark that once set the world on fire.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
