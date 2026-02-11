GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 25°C
PRAYER TIMES
THE KURATOR
THE KURATOR

The Kurator’s Valentine’s gift guide for him and her

Impress your Valentine with thoughtful gift choices

Last updated:
Lara Bazzoui, The Kurator
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
The Kurator’s Valentine’s gift guide for him and her
Unsplash

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and if you’re still scrambling for the perfect gift, don’t panic - we’ve got you. Whether it’s a signature scent that lives long after the date, heels that practically demand attention, or jewellery that catches the light (and his or her eye), this guide ensures your presents hit all the right notes.

For her: think Dior handbags, Roger Vivier heels and more.  For him: leather wallets, sleek cufflinks, timeless watches = luxury accessories that make even the most minimal outfit feel like a celebration.

From fragrances to fashion, jewellery to just-the-right finishing touches, this isn’t just a gift guide - it’s your cheat sheet for a Valentine’s Day that actually feels like one. Because let’s be honest, showing you care shouldn’t be half-hearted.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Chocolates are a classic Valentine's Day present.

The best Valentine’s Day chocolates

2m read
PMS Bazaar hosts Dubai summit with top fund managers

PMS Bazaar hosts Dubai summit with top fund managers

4m read
Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz gestures during a practice session in Melbourne on January 15, 2026, ahead of the Australian Open tennis tournament starting on January 18.

Why Federer compares Carlos Alcaraz to Rory McIlroy

2m read
Roger Federer

Roger Federer set to return to Aus Open this Saturday

2m read