The Kurator’s Valentine’s gift guide for him and her

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and if you’re still scrambling for the perfect gift, don’t panic - we’ve got you. Whether it’s a signature scent that lives long after the date, heels that practically demand attention, or jewellery that catches the light (and his or her eye), this guide ensures your presents hit all the right notes.



For her: think Dior handbags, Roger Vivier heels and more. For him: leather wallets, sleek cufflinks, timeless watches = luxury accessories that make even the most minimal outfit feel like a celebration.



From fragrances to fashion, jewellery to just-the-right finishing touches, this isn’t just a gift guide - it’s your cheat sheet for a Valentine’s Day that actually feels like one. Because let’s be honest, showing you care shouldn’t be half-hearted.