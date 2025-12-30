Muwafaq package helps UAE SMEs simplify tax compliance

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) form the backbone of the UAE economy, accounting for approximately 89% of all businesses. Their contribution spans every sector and is a vital part of the country’s long-term development. Yet, navigating evolving tax procedures and maintaining compliance has remained a consistent challenge for many SMEs.

To support businesses in this area, the Federal Tax Authority (FTA) launched the Muwafaq Package, a dedicated initiative designed to simplify tax obligations for SMEs. The package acts as a central hub for guidance, materials, and facilitation tools, helping enterprises better understand their responsibilities under the UAE’s tax system. As regulatory structures expand, clarity and accessibility are essential to ensuring SMEs can meet obligations accurately and on time.

Premium package to enhance voluntary compliance

The Muwafaq Package aligns with the UAE’s goal of strengthening SME competitiveness and supporting broader economic objectives. As part of ongoing tax policy development, the initiative provides a single source of information, reducing ambiguity and consolidating steps required to meet tax obligations. This is particularly valuable for newer enterprises and start-ups with limited experience in tax frameworks or internal compliance.

By the end of April 2025, around 69,000 SMEs had activated the Muwafaq Package, highlighting its role as a central reference for tax guidance. User feedback shows a 96% satisfaction rate, indicating that structured materials and dedicated support channels address a key need in the SME community.