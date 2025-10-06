GOLD/FOREX
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed opens Dubai Founders HQ

The platform unites efforts to help 30 startups become global unicorns

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
X / @HamdanMohammed

Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, today opened Dubai Founders HQ, a joint initiative of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) and the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, which aims to strengthen Dubai’s startup and SME ecosystem. 

The platform unites efforts to help 30 startups become global unicorns and expand the regional and international reach of 400 SMEs. 

“In line with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, we seek to create the world’s best business environment in the city and reinforce its position as a leading global destination for innovation and enterprise,” Sheikh Hamdan tweeted. 

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
