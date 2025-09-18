Dubai launches flagship accelerator to boost startups in key sectors

The first cohort of the accelerator will centre on three sectors: Trade and Logistics, Connectivity and Digital Solutions, and Fintech. These industries are considered central to Dubai’s plans for economic diversification and digital transformation under the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, which aims to double the size of the city’s economy by 2033.

Applications are now open for post-revenue startups looking to scale. The initiative embeds high-potential businesses into Dubai’s growing corporate innovation ecosystem, offering them direct links to major organisations and access to new growth opportunities.

Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) and the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy have teamed up with global innovation leader Plug and Play to launch a flagship three-month accelerator programme.

“This programme connects entrepreneurs directly with corporates, mentors and investors within one collaborative platform. It’s an unrivalled opportunity to innovate, grow and succeed in Dubai,” he said.

For corporates, the accelerator provides early exposure to emerging technologies, the chance to co-create solutions with innovative founders, and the opportunity to shape Dubai’s future-ready economy.

Startups joining the programme will work alongside leading corporates including DHL, du and Visa. They will gain access to corporate innovation teams, tailored mentorship, investor networks, and market entry support to help scale their operations in Dubai.

By combining Plug and Play’s hands-on mentorship model with Dubai’s corporate landscape, the programme is set to strengthen the emirate’s position as a hub for business, investment and global talent.

The accelerator is part of Dubai’s wider strategy to become a global centre for innovation and entrepreneurship. A cornerstone of the D33 Agenda, it aims to help create 30 unicorns and transform 400 SMEs into large businesses by 2033.

“Startups will gain access to mentorship, investment and commercial partnerships, while corporates benefit from cutting-edge solutions that address their strategic priorities,” he said.

Balaram Menon Senior Web Editor

Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, entertainment, and viral content, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.