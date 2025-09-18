Dubai launches flagship accelerator to boost startups in key sectors

Dubai partners with Plug and Play to drive innovation and growth
Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) and the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy have teamed up with global innovation leader Plug and Play to launch a flagship three-month accelerator programme.
Applications are now open for post-revenue startups looking to scale. The initiative embeds high-potential businesses into Dubai’s growing corporate innovation ecosystem, offering them direct links to major organisations and access to new growth opportunities.
The first cohort of the accelerator will centre on three sectors: Trade and Logistics, Connectivity and Digital Solutions, and Fintech. These industries are considered central to Dubai’s plans for economic diversification and digital transformation under the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, which aims to double the size of the city’s economy by 2033.
By connecting startups with global corporations, the programme is designed to foster partnerships that accelerate both innovation and commercial success.
Startups joining the programme will work alongside leading corporates including DHL, du and Visa. They will gain access to corporate innovation teams, tailored mentorship, investor networks, and market entry support to help scale their operations in Dubai.
For corporates, the accelerator provides early exposure to emerging technologies, the chance to co-create solutions with innovative founders, and the opportunity to shape Dubai’s future-ready economy.
Key benefits include:
Direct engagement with global leaders such as DHL, du and Visa.
Expert guidance from international mentors across product, marketing, finance and sales.
Investor access, fundraising support and capital-raising education.
Hadi Badri, CEO of the Dubai Economic Development Corporation (the economic arm of DET), said the initiative reflects Dubai’s commitment to fostering innovation.
“This programme connects entrepreneurs directly with corporates, mentors and investors within one collaborative platform. It’s an unrivalled opportunity to innovate, grow and succeed in Dubai,” he said.
Saeed Al Gergawi, Vice President of Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, noted that the accelerator aims to drive lasting impact.
“By linking global talent with leading corporates, we are positioning Dubai as a magnet for digital economy investment,” he added.
Plug and Play’s founder and CEO, Saeed Amidi, highlighted the dual benefits.
“Startups will gain access to mentorship, investment and commercial partnerships, while corporates benefit from cutting-edge solutions that address their strategic priorities,” he said.
The accelerator is part of Dubai’s wider strategy to become a global centre for innovation and entrepreneurship. A cornerstone of the D33 Agenda, it aims to help create 30 unicorns and transform 400 SMEs into large businesses by 2033.
By combining Plug and Play’s hands-on mentorship model with Dubai’s corporate landscape, the programme is set to strengthen the emirate’s position as a hub for business, investment and global talent.
