Balancing Grit and Glamour: How The Final Pitch Dubai redefines entrepreneurship on screen

Being on the other side of entrepreneurs’ pitches — in front of cameras, lights, and a region-wide audience — is a very different experience from a private investor meeting. What was going through your mind behind the scenes as you prepared for this endeavour, and how did it feel to bring your real-life decisionmaking into a televised environment? Stepping into the spotlight for The Final Pitch: Dubai was a mix of excitement and responsibility. This was far beyond a typical boardroom. Millions of viewers, aspiring entrepreneurs, and fellow investors would be watching every move and decision. Behind the scenes, I focused on authenticity. I wanted to stay true to the hard-nosed, data-driven investor I am, while also being approachable and supportive to the founders on stage. Balancing the rawness of real business judgment with the polished nature of television was a challenge, but it reinforced the importance of clear communication. The lights and cameras remind you that entrepreneurship is more than numbers. It is about storytelling and inspiration as much as investment potential. I approached the role with the intention of being transparent about what I look for in founders, sharing the lessons I have learned, and showing how real mentorship works beyond pitch-perfect moments. The Final Pitch: Dubai brings entrepreneurship to prime time — something the region hasn’t seen before. What responsibility do you feel, Dubai-based serial entrepreneur Jigar Sagar shares insights from The Final Pitch: Dubai, the UAE’s biggest startup stage and explains what it takes to succeed From pitch to prime time personally, knowing that millions will be watching you as you guide and judge aspiring founders? It is a huge honour and responsibility. The Final Pitch: Dubai is not just entertainment. It is shaping perceptions of entrepreneurship across a diverse and rapidly evolving region. Millions of viewers will see key decisions unfold and learn what it means to be a founder in the UAE’s dynamic ecosystem. I feel the weight of that responsibility deeply, knowing our feedback and mentorship can influence the next generation of innovators and investors. I am committed to being honest but constructive, sharing not only what works but what does not, and how founders can improve and adapt. I also want to highlight resilience, creativity and grit, because founders need to understand that success is not linear. It requires perseverance as much as passion.

You’ve spent the last 15 years building what you call 'ecosystems within ecosystems'. When you meet a founder on The Final Pitch, what signals tell you they can thrive inside the UAE’s fastmoving innovation landscape? The UAE is unique. It is fast-paced, opportunity-rich, and intensely competitive. When I meet a founder on The Final Pitch: Dubai, I look for urgency and adaptability first: can they pivot in response to feedback and market shifts? I assess their domain knowledge and their ability to build networks, because thriving here requires connecting across sectors, regions and cultures. I look for resilience in their story, especially how they handle setbacks. I also evaluate whether their vision aligns with regional priorities such as sustainability, digital transformation and futurereadiness. If a founder shows hustle, humility and an understanding of the evolving UAE market, I am confident they have what it takes to thrive. You’ve backed and built more than 15 ventures valued at over $350 million. Looking back, what was a moment early in your journey that shaped the way you evaluate entrepreneurs today? Early on, I realised that business acumen alone is not enough. Emotional intelligence and leadership matter immensely. I remember working with a founder who had a great product but struggled to lead her team. Watching both successes and failures like that taught me to look beyond numbers and projections. Today, when I evaluate entrepreneurs, I ask how well they manage people, decision fatigue and uncertainty. I ask whether they can inspire and align a team towards a shared mission. That balance between strategy and leadership has become my guiding principle. Dubai attracts founders from all over the world. What makes a pitch feel uniquely 'Dubai-ready' to you — and what makes you immediately skeptical? A Dubai-ready pitch blends global ambition with local insight. It is not just about impressive technology, but showing The lights and cameras remind you that entrepreneurship is more than numbers. It is about storytelling and inspiration as much as investment potential." Courage is necessary to get up on stage and face scrutiny, but clarity is what convinces investors that you have a repeatable and scalable business model." an understanding of the UAE’s regulatory, cultural, and economic landscape.

Founders who stand out demonstrate clear market fit and align with national priorities such as smart initiatives or sustainability. I become skeptical when I see pitches that underestimate regional nuances or present overly broad, generic plans without a clear differentiator. Dubai rewards precision, speed and relevance. If a pitch lacks those elements, doubt sets in quickly. As someone deeply embedded in the UAE startup ecosystem, how do you balance emotional intuition with data when deciding whether to invest in a founder’s dream? Both are essential. Data provides the objective foundation by showing traction, revenue, and market size. Emotional intuition reveals leadership grit, adaptability, and cultural fit. Data tells you where a company has been. Intuition helps you predict where it can go. The best investments happen when strong numbers meet strong storytelling and vision. I trust the data, but I also rely on my instinct to judge whether the founder can execute under pressure and build something lasting. Entrepreneurship often demands a mix of courage and clarity. What is one piece of advice you wish someone had given you before your first pitch — and what advice are you hoping founders take away on The Final Pitch? Before my first pitch, I wish someone had told me that clarity beats complexity. I spent too long over-explaining and trying to impress, when simplicity and focus would have had more impact. On The Final Pitch, I encourage founders to be crystal clear about the problem they are solving, why now is the right time, and how they will create impact. Courage is necessary to get on stage and face scrutiny, but clarity is what convinces investors that you have a repeatable and scalable business. I hope founders leave the show not only with funding, but with sharper messaging and a stronger sense of purpose.

