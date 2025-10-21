UAE’s Little Trader: Top 10 student projects set to pitch to investors

The initiative will target over 100,000 students from both public and private schools.
The program seeks to prepare a new generation of Emirati entrepreneurs capable of transforming their ideas into tangible, sustainable ventures that contribute to the national economy.
According to the Ministry, the initiative will target over 100,000 students from both public and private schools nationwide. More than 2,000 innovative student ideas and projects will be developed through the program, with the top 100 projects selected for a national exhibition.
From this pool, 10 outstanding projects will be shortlisted for presentation to a panel of investors and established entrepreneurs, giving students real-world mentorship and support to bring their concepts to life.
Registration for the Little Trader program opens in November 2025, with the national exhibition scheduled for February 2026.
