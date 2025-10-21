GOLD/FOREX
Education

UAE’s Little Trader: Top 10 student projects set to pitch to investors

The initiative will target over 100,000 students from both public and private schools.

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Registration for the Little Trader program opens in November 2025
Shutterstock

Dubai: The Ministry of Education has launched the “Little Trader” project, an ambitious initiative aimed at fostering a culture of entrepreneurship and innovation among students across the UAE, Al Khaleej newspaper reported.

The program seeks to prepare a new generation of Emirati entrepreneurs capable of transforming their ideas into tangible, sustainable ventures that contribute to the national economy.

According to the Ministry, the initiative will target over 100,000 students from both public and private schools nationwide. More than 2,000 innovative student ideas and projects will be developed through the program, with the top 100 projects selected for a national exhibition.

From this pool, 10 outstanding projects will be shortlisted for presentation to a panel of investors and established entrepreneurs, giving students real-world mentorship and support to bring their concepts to life.

Registration for the Little Trader program opens in November 2025, with the national exhibition scheduled for February 2026.

