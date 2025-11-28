Shams Free Zone sets new benchmark with 60-minute business licensing and fully digital setup

Shams offers unmatched flexibility and services for multi-vertical business growth
Shams Free Zone has become one of the UAE’s most forward-focused destinations for entrepreneurs who seek speed, efficiency, and a business environment designed for long-term growth. Located in Sharjah, the UAE’s cultural and creative epicenter, Shams offers an ecosystem built for visionaries, creators, and ambitious founders shaping the future of media, technology, consulting, e-commerce, and cross-industry ventures.
A defining feature of Shams is its groundbreaking 60-minute business licensing service, one of the fastest in the nation. Entrepreneurs receive their LLC license within just one hour of applying, giving them the agility to seize opportunities, move quickly, and build momentum from day one. This speed advantage positions Shams as a premier launchpad for founders who value precision, reliability, and time-to-market efficiency.
The setup process is fully digital, offering a 100% digital company formation experience accessible from anywhere in the world. Every step document upload, verification, and issuance is streamlined to eliminate friction and maximize entrepreneurial clarity.
Shams goes beyond licensing through FZ+, a suite of value-added services designed to simplify the operational journey for new and growing businesses. Entrepreneurs gain access to the below to name a few:
Corporate tax registration
Banking assistance for smoother account opening
Emirates ID and medical support
MOFA attestation services
Insurance solutions
Accounting and bookkeeping services
Document clearing and concierge support
These services ensure founders remain compliant, operational, and supported without navigating complex administrative layers on their own.
With a wide selection of activities and the ability to combine up to five under one license, Shams gives businesses the flexibility to innovate across multiple verticals.
By merging unmatched speed, digital accessibility, and comprehensive support through FZ +, Shams Free Zone stands as one of the UAE’s most compelling gateways for entrepreneurs ready to launch with confidence and scale with clarity.
