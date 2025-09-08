Dubai South launches digital-first free zone platform to boost entrepreneurship

Platform to simplify, accelerate business setup for entrepreneurs, SMEs, global firms
Dubai: Dubai South, the emirate’s flagship urban master development centred on aviation, logistics, and real estate, has unveiled the Dubai South Business Hub (DSBH), a next-generation free zone platform designed to transform how businesses are launched and scaled in the UAE.
Positioned as a founder-friendly hub, DSBH offers entrepreneurs, small and medium-sized enterprises, and global enterprises a streamlined path to market entry with 100 per cent digital setup and same-day business licences. The initiative reflects Dubai’s drive to cement its position as a global centre for innovation, trade, and enterprise.
Officials said the platform was conceived as more than a licensing authority; it is envisioned as a holistic ecosystem that provides companies with the tools, regulatory clarity, and infrastructure needed to accelerate growth.
Marketed under the ethos “A place to begin. A space to become,” DSBH underscores Dubai South’s long-term commitment to supporting business creation and economic diversification in the UAE.
