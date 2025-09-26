Two-year project to add lanes, new bridges and service roads for smoother travel
Dubai: The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure has launched a Dh750 million project to upgrade Emirates Road, one of the country’s busiest highways, in a two-year plan designed to ease congestion and build a smarter, more resilient transport network.
As part of a national strategy to modernise the federal road system, the project will widen the highway from three to five lanes in each direction over a 25-kilometre stretch, running from Al Badea Interchange to the Umm Al Quwain border.
Once complete, the road will handle up to 9,000 vehicles per hour — a 65 per cent increase in capacity.
Plans also include redeveloping Interchange 7 with six directional bridges spanning 12.6 kilometres, designed to accommodate 13,200 vehicles per hour. An additional 3.4 kilometres of service roads will be built on both sides of the highway.
The project is expected to cut travel times by up to 45 per cent for motorists travelling between Ras Al Khaimah, Umm Al Quwain, Sharjah and Dubai, easing congestion on one of the UAE’s most heavily used federal roads. It will also help reduce emissions caused by traffic jams while boosting trade and the flow of goods between emirates.
“This project is a practical, sustainable solution to traffic congestion and a milestone in building an integrated road network that meets the country’s economic and population growth,” said Yousif Al Abdulla, Assistant Undersecretary for Federal Infrastructure Projects at the ministry.
He added that the development reflects the UAE’s commitment to adopting innovative solutions that enhance mobility, reduce emissions and improve quality of life.
According to the ministry, the expansion is among the UAE’s most strategic infrastructure projects and directly supports the We the UAE 2031 vision, which aims to place the country among the world’s top 10 economies.
More than a road-widening effort, officials described it as a step towards building a more advanced, efficient and sustainable federal highway system.
As part of a communications plan, the ministry will share regular updates through official social media channels, allowing the public to follow progress and access traffic guidance during construction. Motorists are advised to drive carefully in the project zone, follow instructions, and monitor official platforms for the latest updates.
