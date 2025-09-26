GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 36°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Transport

Work begins on Dh750m Emirates Road upgrade to ease congestion

Two-year project to add lanes, new bridges and service roads for smoother travel

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
File photo. Once complete, the road will handle up to 9,000 vehicles per hour — a 65 per cent increase in capacity.
File photo. Once complete, the road will handle up to 9,000 vehicles per hour — a 65 per cent increase in capacity.

Dubai: The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure has launched a Dh750 million project to upgrade Emirates Road, one of the country’s busiest highways, in a two-year plan designed to ease congestion and build a smarter, more resilient transport network.

As part of a national strategy to modernise the federal road system, the project will widen the highway from three to five lanes in each direction over a 25-kilometre stretch, running from Al Badea Interchange to the Umm Al Quwain border.

Once complete, the road will handle up to 9,000 vehicles per hour — a 65 per cent increase in capacity.

Plans also include redeveloping Interchange 7 with six directional bridges spanning 12.6 kilometres, designed to accommodate 13,200 vehicles per hour. An additional 3.4 kilometres of service roads will be built on both sides of the highway.

The project is expected to cut travel times by up to 45 per cent for motorists travelling between Ras Al Khaimah, Umm Al Quwain, Sharjah and Dubai, easing congestion on one of the UAE’s most heavily used federal roads. It will also help reduce emissions caused by traffic jams while boosting trade and the flow of goods between emirates.

“This project is a practical, sustainable solution to traffic congestion and a milestone in building an integrated road network that meets the country’s economic and population growth,” said Yousif Al Abdulla, Assistant Undersecretary for Federal Infrastructure Projects at the ministry.

He added that the development reflects the UAE’s commitment to adopting innovative solutions that enhance mobility, reduce emissions and improve quality of life.

According to the ministry, the expansion is among the UAE’s most strategic infrastructure projects and directly supports the We the UAE 2031 vision, which aims to place the country among the world’s top 10 economies.

More than a road-widening effort, officials described it as a step towards building a more advanced, efficient and sustainable federal highway system.

As part of a communications plan, the ministry will share regular updates through official social media channels, allowing the public to follow progress and access traffic guidance during construction. Motorists are advised to drive carefully in the project zone, follow instructions, and monitor official platforms for the latest updates.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, entertainment, and viral content, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
Show More
Related Topics:
DubaiSharjahUmm Al Quwain

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Spanning 3 million sq. ft. on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, the project blends Smart City technology with sustainable, human-focused design.

District 11: Dh3.5 billion smart work resort in Sharjah

1m read
The exercise will take place across the Emirates of Umm Al Quwain and Ras Al Khaimah.

MoI joins global drive to tackle cryptocurrency crime

1m read
UAE President reaffirms support for Qatar’s sovereignty

UAE President reaffirms support for Qatar’s sovereignty

2m read
The Emirates Road expansion project will reduce the travel time by nearly half from Dubai to northern emirates

Emirates Road expansion: Travel time to reduce by 45%

3m read