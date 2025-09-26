As part of a national strategy to modernise the federal road system, the project will widen the highway from three to five lanes in each direction over a 25-kilometre stretch, running from Al Badea Interchange to the Umm Al Quwain border.

Dubai: The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure has launched a Dh750 million project to upgrade Emirates Road, one of the country’s busiest highways, in a two-year plan designed to ease congestion and build a smarter, more resilient transport network.

“This project is a practical, sustainable solution to traffic congestion and a milestone in building an integrated road network that meets the country’s economic and population growth,” said Yousif Al Abdulla, Assistant Undersecretary for Federal Infrastructure Projects at the ministry.

The project is expected to cut travel times by up to 45 per cent for motorists travelling between Ras Al Khaimah, Umm Al Quwain, Sharjah and Dubai, easing congestion on one of the UAE’s most heavily used federal roads. It will also help reduce emissions caused by traffic jams while boosting trade and the flow of goods between emirates.

Plans also include redeveloping Interchange 7 with six directional bridges spanning 12.6 kilometres, designed to accommodate 13,200 vehicles per hour. An additional 3.4 kilometres of service roads will be built on both sides of the highway.

As part of a communications plan, the ministry will share regular updates through official social media channels, allowing the public to follow progress and access traffic guidance during construction. Motorists are advised to drive carefully in the project zone, follow instructions, and monitor official platforms for the latest updates.

According to the ministry, the expansion is among the UAE’s most strategic infrastructure projects and directly supports the We the UAE 2031 vision, which aims to place the country among the world’s top 10 economies.

