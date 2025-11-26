‘Like a mother’: Tributes flow as principal of UAE school passes away in Kerala

Born in 1952 in Ernakulam district, Kerala, Elizabeth was a pioneering educator who carried an extraordinary dream to the then-quiet northern emirate of Umm Al Quwain. In 1983, she laid the foundation of the English Private School with only a handful of students and teachers. Over 42 years of service, she transformed the school into a full-fledged K–12 institution today, with more than 1,200 students and over 120 staff members.