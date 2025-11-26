‘Like a mother’: Tributes flow as principal of UAE school passes away in Kerala

Teachers, students and staff honour veteran principal Elizabeth Cherian
Teachers, students and community members gathered in an atmosphere of deep grief at the English Private School in Umm Al Quwain as they paid their final respects to Elizabeth Cherian – a visionary educator, mentor and community pillar who shaped generations over four decades.
The school held a heartfelt condolence meet with colleagues describing her as “a motherly figure” whose warmth and leadership transformed lives.
Elizabeth, 73, passed away in Kerala, where she had travelled for the medical treatment of her ailing husband, M.K. Cherian. According to a statement from the school, she underwent emergency cancer-related surgery a few days prior and died during her recovery.
Born in 1952 in Ernakulam district, Kerala, Elizabeth was a pioneering educator who carried an extraordinary dream to the then-quiet northern emirate of Umm Al Quwain. In 1983, she laid the foundation of the English Private School with only a handful of students and teachers. Over 42 years of service, she transformed the school into a full-fledged K–12 institution today, with more than 1,200 students and over 120 staff members.
Her influence extended beyond the school campus. She was an active contributor to the Indian Association Umm Al Quwain, the Red Crescent and several social and cultural initiatives, becoming a familiar and respected face in the expat community.
For many, she was more than a principal – she was family.
“Along with my father, Jafar Abdulla Hussain Almulla, she started the school. For me, she has been like a mother, guiding and supporting me throughout my career,” said Sara Jafar Almulla, Vice Principal.
Colleagues underlined that her leadership was marked by calm assurance and depth of character, earning her the trust of parents, the admiration of staff and the affection of students.
“She inspired through both her work and her heart, leaving a lasting impression on all who knew her,” recalled Vinod S. Pillai, School Coordinator.
“Working with her was not just a professional experience, but a lesson in integrity, compassion, and leadership,” said Yousef El Farmawi, General Manager.
Her passing leaves a profound void in the hearts of her students, colleagues and the wider community. According to colleagues, Elizabeth leaves behind a legacy that will long outlive her: a living testament to what one educator, driven by compassion and conviction, can build for generations to come.
“Having worked closely with her for decades, I can say she was a leader of vision and kindness,” said Silvey Varghese, Senior Supervisor.
“Her presence brought confidence, motivation, and a sense of family to everyone around her,” Annie Varghese, Head of English Department, added.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox