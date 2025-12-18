Umm Al Quwain weather alert: Heavy rainfall and winds disrupt traffic

Emergency teams mobilized as heavy rain lashes emirate
Umm Al Quwain: Umm Al Quwain has seen moderate to heavy rainfall since the early hours of Thursday, accompanied by active winds, lightning and thunder, as unstable weather conditions continue to affect the emirate.
The local emergency and crisis management media team in Umm Al Quwain said that all relevant local and federal authorities are fully prepared to deal with the evolving weather situation, in line with approved emergency response plans.
The measures, it said, are designed to mitigate potential impacts while ensuring rapid response and adherence to best practices in managing similar conditions.
Rainfall led to water accumulation on several roads and in low-lying areas, leading the municipality to intensify field operations to drain and remove standing water from internal roads and residential neighbourhoods to maintain road safety and ensure the smooth flow of traffic amid the ongoing weather instability affecting the country.
Umm Al Quwain Municipality said its emergency teams have been operating at the highest level of readiness, with machinery and equipment deployed across the emirate and rapid responses carried out to public reports in accordance with an approved emergency plan.
Residents were urged to cooperate by reporting any water accumulation or related observations through the dedicated hotline, 800898.
Meanwhile, Umm Al Quwain Police called on motorists to exercise caution while driving, reduce speed and remain vigilant on the roads, given the rainy conditions and continued atmospheric instability. Authorities stressed that public safety remains the top priority as weather conditions continue to be closely monitored.
