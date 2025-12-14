UAE weather update: Low pressure system brings heavy rain, lightning and thunderstorms

Weather alerts issued as UAE faces unstable conditions
Dubai: Rain continued to hit different parts of the UAE on Sunday, with forecasters warning that more showers are expected this week. A persistent low-pressure system is driving the widespread rainfall across the nation, and unstable weather conditions are anticipated to last until December 19.
A surface low-pressure system, combined with an upper-air low-pressure extension, has created the perfect conditions for sustained rainfall across the Emirates. This meteorological setup is responsible for the cloudy skies and persistent showers affecting multiple regions.
Multiple emirates reported significant precipitation with showers affecting Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Sharjah, and Ras Al Khaimah.
Temperature readings have dropped considerably, hovering in the low 20s Celsius across most regions, with overnight lows forecast to reach 10 degrees Celsius in some areas.
Cloudiness has blanketed much of the nation, particularly along coastal stretches and in northern and eastern territories including Dubai, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah, and Fujairah. In Dubai's Al Rashidiya district, residents experienced light to moderate downpours, while scattered showers touched parts of Sharjah, including Al Batayih and Wasit suburbs.
Lightning flashed above the Ras Al Khaimah coastline. Heavy rainfall led to temporary waterfalls cascading down the rocky slopes of Jebel Jais, and wadis throughout the emirate swelled with rushing water.
Weather authorities have activated yellow and orange alerts, signaling residents to remain cautious until December 19.
Both Abu Dhabi Police and Dubai Police have issued public advisories emphasising road safety during the wet conditions.
Drivers are urged to reduce speeds, maintain safe distances, and exercise extra vigilance on potentially slippery roads.
The Arabian Gulf is experiencing rough sea conditions, making beach visits potentially hazardous. Maritime authorities recommend avoiding coastal waters and staying informed about evolving weather conditions.
Residents planning outdoor activities should carry rain gear and monitor official weather updates regularly as the system continues to affect the region through the week ahead.
