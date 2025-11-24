GOLD/FOREX
UAE: Veteran Indian school principal Elizabeth Cherian passes away in Kerala at 73

She was instrumental in developing English Private School in Umm Al Quwain

Ashwani Kumar, Chief Reporter
A 73-year-old veteran Indian educator, Elizabeth Cherian, Founder and Principal of the English Private School in Umm Al Quwain, passed away while visiting her native Kerala.

Hailing from Ernakulam district, Elizabeth had travelled to her hometown for the medical treatment of her ailing husband, M.K. Cherian.
According to a statement released by her school to Gulf News, she underwent emergency surgery related to cancer a few days ago and passed away during her recovery.

Founded the school in 1983

Elizabeth was instrumental in developing the English Private School, which she started with a handful of students and teachers in May 1983. The school follows both the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Kerala State curriculum.

She and her husband were also deeply involved in community activities.

The Indian Association Umm Al Quwain expressed “heartfelt condolences” on her sudden demise.
“May her soul rest in peace, and may her family find the strength to endure this loss,” said the president, managing committee, and members of the association.
M.K. Cherian was a founder member of the association.

The funeral service will be held today at St Behanan Orthodox Syrian Church, Mulanthuruthy, Kochi. She is survived by her son, Jihad Cherian, who is based in Dubai.

