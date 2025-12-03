A voice of courage: How a young Kerala singer is breaking stigma around Tourette syndrome

She is also a person living with Tourette syndrome, a neurological disorder marked by involuntary movements and sounds called tics. These sudden, repetitive impulses are often beyond control. Yet, they have never stopped her from stepping onto a stage or in front of a camera. If anything, they have made her an instantly recognisable figure on social media — a young woman refusing to let a diagnosis define her art.

For 16 years, Elizabeth has lived with Tourette syndrome with a mix of resilience and deep faith. “Some people have this disorder but it eases off when they grow up, but not for me. It’s the other way round for me - it’s getting worse,” she says matter-of-factly. “As we grow, our anxieties and emotions grow and I am not able to control them. When I am tense or anxious or excited this increases. It’s difficult to stay relaxed.”

“I was not aware that I had Tourette’s, but my parents noted it,” says Elizabeth, who was on a visit to Dubai recently. “In the place I stayed in Kerala, the doctors felt it was a major illness, and found it difficult to accept.”

Tics typically show up between ages 2 and 15, with the average being around 6 years of age. Males are about three to four times more likely than females to develop Tourette syndrome.

It took time for her family and doctors to fully understand what she was dealing with. “Later we understood that it was a tics disorder,” she says. “Now it is stress related – especially when I have programmes. My posture itself is a coping mechanism — the body adjusts to control the tics.”

Born in Kerala’s Kannur district, Elizabeth had a spirited childhood. A champion swimmer trained by her father, she says, “I never had any health issues then.” After completing a degree in Carnatic Music, she pursued an MSc in Counselling Psychology in Bangalore — a choice that would later define her second calling.

But Tourette’s has never stood in the way of her determination to sing. Over the years, Elizabeth has released several songs, building a strong online presence and a loyal audience who see her not just as a performer but as a source of strength. “My parents say I used to sing when I was young. I trained in classical music from the age of 6 and I sing today because I want to praise God and also comfort others. It’s a kind of therapy.”

Elizabeth now follows psychotherapy to help manage her breathing, and she has also been diagnosed with mild OCD — a known co-morbidity of Tourette syndrome. Despite everything, she speaks about her life without hesitation and without self-pity.

In 2022, Elizabeth underwent deep brain stimulation surgery, a procedure that has helped many. For her, however, the relief was limited. Yet she remains hopeful. “I still have hope. Even though others have benefitted, I feel there is a special reason why I am like this – to walk close to God.”

Asked what she would tell those facing Tourette’s, her response is heartfelt. “Trust the process – trust, pray and have hope in your life. Don’t be depressed about what you are going through. As human beings we are vulnerable. But if we have the motivation and live with people who are motivated, that’s a blessing of God. Surround yourself with positive people. We will have ups and downs, but just overcome them.”

And although her music has brought her fame, Elizabeth says her true passion lies in psychology. “What makes me sing is that I have a talent to sing, to praise God and also to comfort others. It’s a kind of music therapy.”

Alex Abraham Senior Associate Editor

Alex has been on the frontline of global headlines for nearly 30 years. A Senior Associate Editor, he’s part newsroom veteran and part globe-trotting correspondent. His credentials? He was part of the select group of journalists who covered Pope Francis’ historic visit to the UAE - flying with the pontiff himself. With 27 years on the ground in the Middle East, Alex is one of the most trusted voices in the region when it comes to decoding politics and power plays. He breaks down global affairs into slick, 60-second news - his morning reels are practically a daily ritual for audiences across the UAE. Sharp. Grounded. Fast. Insightful. That’s Alex at his best, bringing a steady editorial hand to every story he tells.