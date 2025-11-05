GOLD/FOREX
Deyaar profit climbs 24% to Dh406 million on stronger development revenue

Strong sales lift revenue 39% to Dh1.45 billion, assets expand and pipeline builds

Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
Deyaar's got itself a busy portfolio with recent launches in Abu Dhabi and Umm AL Quwain. And there's going to be another big one in Dubai soon, based on market buzz.
Dubai: Deyaar posted a profit of Dh406.4 million for the first nine months of 2025, a year-on-year increase of nearly 24%, supported by stronger development activity and wider expansion across its portfolio. Profit before tax reached Dh425.7 million, up 22.1%.

Total revenue for the period rose 39.1% to Dh1.45 billion, led by property development income, which advanced 46.4% to Dh1.19 billion. Other business segments delivered Dh251 million, up 12.2% from the same period a year ago.

Earnings per share increased to 9.33 fils from 7.51 fils. Total assets stood at Dh7.59 billion, reflecting growth of 12.3% on continued investment in land and project development.

“These figures showcase our successful approach in developing communities that resonate with a diverse range of investors and residents, our robust revenue growth and strong profit margins are attributable to our strategic initiatives and disciplined execution,” said Saeed Mohammed Al Qatami, CEO of Deyaar. “This is evidenced by our recent developments, including Downtown Residences and the final phase of the Park Five community in Dubai, alongside AYA Beachfront Residences in Umm Al Quwain.”

The performance was supported by progress on several high-profile projects. Downtown Residences, a 445-metre tower scheduled for completion in the fourth quarter of 2030, marks the company’s entry into the ultra-luxury high-rise segment. The project spans more than 110 floors and is positioned as a new residential landmark in central Dubai.

The company also advanced the final phase of its Park Five development at Dubai Production City, with delivery targeted for the end of 2027. In Umm Al Quwain, the firm launched AYA Beachfront Residences, a luxury and wellness-focused project comprising 442 homes, recognised among the top 100 luxury residences globally.

Dubai property

