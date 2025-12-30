Eurostar service suspension: What caused the outage that stranded thousands ahead of NYE

Eurostar has suspended all trains connecting London to Amsterdam, Paris, Brussels
Dubai: Eurostar - the arterial rail link that connects some of the biggest railway hubs in Europe - has suspended all trains connecting London to Paris, Amsterdam and Brussels on Tuesday after a power supply issue in the Channel tunnel, a spokeswoman confirmed.
A major power failure in the Channel Tunnel - an undersea tunnel linking southern England and northern France - halted Eurostar services on December 30, leaving passengers stranded during peak New Year travel.
Eurostar experienced severe disruptions due to an overhead power supply problem inside the Channel Tunnel linking the UK and France.
A subsequent failed Le Shuttle train, which carries vehicles through the tunnel, worsened the chaos, leading to delays of up to four hours and multiple cancellations
“There was a power supply problem in the Channel tunnel, followed by a shuttle train coming to a halt inside,” the spokeswoman was quoted by AFP. As a result, trains are facing severe delays and may be cancelled at short notice, even if they are currently listed as running.
Getlink, the company that operates the Channel Tunnel, said train traffic is expected to "gradually resume".
"An incident related to the power supply to trains occurred last night in part of the Channel Tunnel, affecting train and shuttle traffic. A technical intervention is required, which is currently underway," said the update.
It says that while "the service is temporarily suspended in both directions. Traffic is expected to resume gradually around 15:00 CET" (6pm UAE time).
"Our teams are working to restore the situation as quickly as possible," the statement adds. "Waiting times will be adjusted throughout the day."
As a reminder, Eurostar earlier said that all services were suspended "until further notice" and urged passengers not to travel. Le Shuttle, which takes vehicles and passengers, has warned of long delays.
Eurostar is a high-speed international rail service that connects:
London with Paris
London with Brussels
London with Amsterdam
It operates through the Channel Tunnel, and is a key transport option for tourists and business travellers moving across Europe. Travellers prefer Eurostar over flying due to faster city-centre to city-centre travel, no baggage like airlines, and shorter security and check-in times.
The disruption has hit during the peak holiday travel season, when trains are often fully booked, and alternative transport options are limited. Moreover, airfares and hotel prices are already at premium levels.
New Year’s Eve is one of the busiest days of the year for Eurostar, with passengers travelling for celebrations, family visits and onward international connections.
What passengers should do now:
Eurostar has advised passengers to:
Postpone travel to a later date if possible
Check travel updates frequently
Avoid heading to the station unless travel is confirmed
UAE travellers already in Europe are advised to:
Contact Eurostar or their travel agent
Review hotel and tour cancellation policies
Consider alternative routes, including domestic flights or coaches
