Dubai: Two men were killed while two other sustained serious injuries in an early morning crash on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Raod.
According to Dubai Police, the fatal accident between a pick up and truck was reported at 5am on Friday. Police said that failure to maintain safe distance between vehicles caused the accident.
Brigadier Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, Acting Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, said the Police Command and Control Room received a call at 5 am about a major traffic accident involving a pickup and a truck on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, heading in Abu Dhabi direction.
Safe distance
He said that preliminary investigation indicated that the accident happened due to the pickup driver’s failure to maintain a safe distance from the truck “The pickup rammed into the truck resulting in the deaths of two individuals and causing severe injuries to two others,” he added.
He added that the emergency teams, first responders, and traffic police patrols were immediately dispatched to the accident site to provide first aid and emergency medical service to the injured on site. They also facilitate the transfer of the severely injured to a hospital for further necessary treatment.
Wrong overtaking
Brigadier Bin Suwaidan has urged motorists to adhere to the legal speed limits and keep a safe distance between vehicles. He further warned against improper overtaking, sudden swerving, and distracted driving, emphasising the need to consistently abide by traffic laws and regulations to protect the lives of road users.