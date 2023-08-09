Dubai: Dubai Police have arrested a number of motorists for performing stunts on the emirate’s roads during the rains last weekend, endangering their and others’ lives.
Brigadier Juma Bin Suwaidan, acting director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, said the arrested motorists appeared in the footage showing them engaging in dangerous manoeuvres. The videos went viral on social media.
“Traffic teams spotted the videos of drivers driving recklessly and performing stunts in a number of Dubai’s streets during rainfall,” Brig Bin Suwaidan said.
The offending motorists were identified in a short time after the videos were circulated on social media, he added.