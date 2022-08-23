Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police on Wednesday announced they have arrested people of different nationalities who posted a video on social media while dangerously cycling on a bridge in Abu Dhabi. They are being referred to the competent authorities, police said on their social media accounts.
Police added that participating in such stunts and bragging about them in social media posts expose the perpetrators to legal accountability. Officials urged youth to abide by the laws and act responsibly, and refrain from endangering their lives and the lives of others.