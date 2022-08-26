Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Police have arrested a 25-year-old Asian motorist for reckless driving in the emirate and putting the lives of other road users in danger after the people who witnessed the stunt-driving posted a video on social media that went viral.
Police had received a report about video clip. The vehicle has been seized by the police.
The video clip circulating on social media showed the suspect stunt-driving and deliberately making a loud noise to attract attention.
Brigadier Ahmad Saeed Al Sum Al Naqbi, director of the Traffic and Patrols Department at the General Department of Central Operations in Ras Al Khaimah, said the clip, which was filmed and published by people who had witnessed the incident, went viral. Police said the driver was arrested and referred to the competent authorities for necessary legal measures by the Public Prosecution.
Police warning
Brig Al Naqbi has advised all motorists to stay away from such reckless behaviour that may lead to the loss of life and property and urged community members not to circulate such video clips on social media. He also urged road users and vehicle drivers to respect traffic regulations and laws and not to commit such violations that threaten public safety and expose their perpetrators to legal accountability.
Reckless driving will incur a fine of Dh2,000, 23 black points and impounding of the vehicle for a period of 60 days. The same punishment and fine will apply to drivers who endanger the lives of others.
Brig Al Naqbi said if such reckless behaviour is observed on the road, people must report it immediately to the police operations room on 999 or 901.