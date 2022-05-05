Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Police have arrested three young motorists for reckless driving and putting the lives of other road users in danger after a video of them stunt-driving went viral.
The suspects were arrested within an hour after the video went viral and the vehicles have been seized by the police.
The clip circulated on social media showed the suspects driving dangerously, deliberately making a loud noise to attract attention and causing damage to public property.
The footage was filmed and published by witnesses. It shows three men, in their 20s, in a four-wheel drive vehicle.
Major General Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police, immediately directed the formation of a specialised work team headed by Lt. Col. Salem Bu Raqiba, Head of the Traffic and Patrols Department, to arrest the drivers.
Major General Al Nuaimi said police would not tolerate such behaviour and would take legal action.
The drivers have been referred to the competent authorities for necessary legal measures.
Major General Al Nuaimi advised motorists to stay away from such reckless behaviour that may lead to the loss of life and property and urged community members not to circulate such video clips on social media.
Major General Al Nuaimi said if such reckless behaviour is observed on the road, people must report it immediately to the police operations room on 999 or 901
Penalty for reckless driving
According to the Federal Traffic law, Article No. 1, reckless driving will incur a fine of Dh2,000, 23 black points and impounding of the vehicle for a period of 60 days.