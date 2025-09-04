GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 41°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Education

Emirati Music Education Programme launched by NYO Dubai, Dubai Culture

Initiative aims to strengthen the UAE’s music sector by equipping local talent

Last updated:
Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
Emirati Music Education Programme launched by NYO Dubai, Dubai Culture
NYO

Dubai: The National Youth Orchestra – Dubai (NYO Dubai), in partnership with the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), has launched the Emirati Music Education Programme, a new initiative designed to discover and train young Emirati musicians. Developed under the Dubai Cultural Grant, the programme offers participants structured training in music history, theory, and classical performance practices.

Students will receive instruction in string and wind instruments, choral and ensemble work, and benefit from workshops with NYO Dubai’s faculty.

The initiative aims to strengthen the UAE’s music sector by equipping local talent with the skills needed to contribute to the country’s growing cultural and creative industries (CCIs). Registrations are now open, with shortlisted applicants required to complete an audition to assess their musical proficiency.

Shaima Rashed Al Suwaidi, CEO of the Arts, Design & Literature Sector at Dubai Culture, said the programme is part of the Authority’s efforts to nurture future performers. “The Emirati Music Education Programme provides young musicians with training and mentorship to refine their craft and pursue their ambitions, while supporting Dubai’s vision as a global centre for culture and creativity,” she noted.

Amira Fouad, Artistic Director of the National Youth Orchestras & Choirs – Dubai, highlighted the importance of the initiative in expanding access to music education. “This programme offers UAE nationals the opportunity to develop their musical abilities, celebrate cultural heritage, and prepare for careers in the arts,” she said.

Auditions are scheduled to begin on 14 September 2025. More information and registration details are available at www.nyo.ae.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Belle Vie launches in Dubai Silicon Oasis

Belle Vie launches in Dubai Silicon Oasis

21m ago2m read
Since its grand unveiling on May 8, 2009, the Dubai Fountain has stood as one of the world’s most iconic attractions, enchanting millions with its synchronised water, light, and music shows. Designed by WET Design, the creators of the Bellagio Fountains in Las Vegas, this engineering marvel stretches 275 metres across Burj Khalifa Lake.

Dubai Fountain’s journey: From grand opening to new era

2m read
JAECOO J5 launched in Dubai: Stylish and Innovative

JAECOO J5 launched in Dubai: Stylish and Innovative

2m read
Planning a trip from UAE to AlUla? Discover top music, art, and wellness events in 2025–26

AlUla festival calendar: What UAE visitors need to know

3m read