Emirati Music Education Programme launched by NYO Dubai, Dubai Culture

Initiative aims to strengthen the UAE’s music sector by equipping local talent
Dubai: The National Youth Orchestra – Dubai (NYO Dubai), in partnership with the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), has launched the Emirati Music Education Programme, a new initiative designed to discover and train young Emirati musicians. Developed under the Dubai Cultural Grant, the programme offers participants structured training in music history, theory, and classical performance practices.
Students will receive instruction in string and wind instruments, choral and ensemble work, and benefit from workshops with NYO Dubai’s faculty.
The initiative aims to strengthen the UAE’s music sector by equipping local talent with the skills needed to contribute to the country’s growing cultural and creative industries (CCIs). Registrations are now open, with shortlisted applicants required to complete an audition to assess their musical proficiency.
Shaima Rashed Al Suwaidi, CEO of the Arts, Design & Literature Sector at Dubai Culture, said the programme is part of the Authority’s efforts to nurture future performers. “The Emirati Music Education Programme provides young musicians with training and mentorship to refine their craft and pursue their ambitions, while supporting Dubai’s vision as a global centre for culture and creativity,” she noted.
Amira Fouad, Artistic Director of the National Youth Orchestras & Choirs – Dubai, highlighted the importance of the initiative in expanding access to music education. “This programme offers UAE nationals the opportunity to develop their musical abilities, celebrate cultural heritage, and prepare for careers in the arts,” she said.
Auditions are scheduled to begin on 14 September 2025. More information and registration details are available at www.nyo.ae.
