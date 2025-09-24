GOLD/FOREX
Dubai Taxi, Kabi join forces to create larger ride-hailing fleet

Agreement will see DTC’s 6,200 taxis and Kabi’s 3,680 taxis combined on Bolt and Zed

Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
The partnership was formalized through the signing of an agreement between Mansoor Rahma Alfalasi, CEO of Dubai Taxi Company and Badr Al Ghurair, CEO of Kabi, Al Ghurair Mobility, marking a significant milestone in Dubai’s journey towards smarter, more accessible, and customer-centric transport solutions.
Dubai: Two of Dubai’s biggest taxi operators, Dubai Taxi Company (DTC) and Kabi by Al Ghurair, have signed a strategic alliance to integrate their fleets across major e-hailing platforms, in one of the largest consolidations in the city’s mobility sector.

The agreement will see DTC’s 6,200 taxis and Kabi’s 3,680 taxis combined on Bolt and Zed, the UAE’s homegrown ride-hailing app. The integration is expected to improve availability, cut waiting times, and expand access to taxis across Dubai. Newly added vehicles to either fleet will also be automatically incorporated into the platforms.

The move aligns with the Roads and Transport Authority’s target of shifting 80% of Dubai’s taxi trips to e-hailing as part of its broader smart mobility strategy. Dubai’s taxi sector recorded 7% growth in the first half of 2025 compared with a year earlier, reflecting rising demand.

Private-sector collaboration

“This collaboration expands access to taxis and embeds them more deeply into the digital ride-hailing experience,” said Mansoor Rahma Alfalasi, CEO of Dubai Taxi Company. “It directly supports the government’s goal of shifting the majority of trips to e-hailing.”

Badr Al Ghurair, CEO of Kabi, described the partnership as a “pivotal step in uniting industry expertise to serve the evolving needs of Dubai’s residents and visitors,” adding that combining resources will help set new benchmarks in service efficiency and sustainability.

The alliance underscores Dubai’s strategy to use technology and private-sector collaboration to strengthen its position as a global leader in smart mobility.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
