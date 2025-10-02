Zed adds 10,700 taxis after DTC and National Taxi join ride-hailing platform

This expansion brings more than 80% of Dubai’s total licensed taxi fleet onto the Zed app. The platform now includes vehicles from Dubai’s top three taxi operators: DTC, National Taxi, and Kabi by Al Ghurair.

Many of the vehicles added through this expansion are electric or hybrid models, contributing to ongoing efforts to reduce vehicle emissions across the city.

The move supports the Roads and Transport Authority’s (RTA) Smart Mobility Strategy, which aims to have 80% of all taxi bookings made digitally. Zed operates as an app-only service and now covers a majority of Dubai’s registered taxis.

The expansion comes amid a rise in demand for public and shared transport in Dubai. According to RTA data, 395.3 million trips were made using public transport, shared mobility, and taxis in the first half of 2025.

Zed allows passengers to pre-book rides. A punctuality guarantee applies to scheduled premium rides, according to the company. All taxis on the platform are operated by licensed drivers under existing Dubai regulations.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.