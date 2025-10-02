GOLD/FOREX
Zed adds 10,700 taxis after DTC and National Taxi join ride-hailing platform

Zed now hosts more than 80% of Dubai’s taxi fleet after major expansion with operators

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
2 MIN READ
Dubai: Ride-hailing app Zed has expanded its platform to include 10,764 taxis in Dubai, following new agreements with Dubai Taxi Corporation (DTC) and National Taxi.

This expansion brings more than 80% of Dubai’s total licensed taxi fleet onto the Zed app. The platform now includes vehicles from Dubai’s top three taxi operators: DTC, National Taxi, and Kabi by Al Ghurair.

More taxis available through one app

Passengers in Dubai can now use the Zed app to book rides with:

  • Dubai Taxi Corporation

  • National Taxi

  • Kabi by Al Ghurair

The partnerships give the app broader citywide coverage and are expected to reduce wait times and improve availability in both busy and less-served areas.

The move supports the Roads and Transport Authority’s (RTA) Smart Mobility Strategy, which aims to have 80% of all taxi bookings made digitally. Zed operates as an app-only service and now covers a majority of Dubai’s registered taxis.

Many of the vehicles added through this expansion are electric or hybrid models, contributing to ongoing efforts to reduce vehicle emissions across the city.

Zed allows passengers to pre-book rides. A punctuality guarantee applies to scheduled premium rides, according to the company. All taxis on the platform are operated by licensed drivers under existing Dubai regulations.

Public transport use rises

The expansion comes amid a rise in demand for public and shared transport in Dubai. According to RTA data, 395.3 million trips were made using public transport, shared mobility, and taxis in the first half of 2025.

Zed’s increased coverage may help meet growing demand, particularly during peak hours and in high-traffic areas.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
